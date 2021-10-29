Search for Park Forest’s Most Wanted Ends with Arrest and Charges

Darnell Ball was arrested in Calumet City Thursday. (Photo and graphic: PFPD)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The search for a suspect in an October 20 shooting on Somonauk Street ended October 28 with the arrest of Darnell Ball, 29, in Calumet City. The pursuit of Mr. Ball included Park Forest police making the rare announcement that the department had issued a no-bail nationwide arrest warrant, in effect becoming Park Forest’s Most Wanted. Police previously called the alleged shooter “armed and dangerous.”

According to a statement police released Thursday night, on Thursday morning, October 28, 2021, Darnell Ball was taken into custody without incident at a residence in Calumet City. Ball was wanted by both the Park Forest Police Department and the Lynwood Police Department on multiple counts of attempted murder in relation to a series of shootings, according to police.

After Ball’s arrest, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and approved Ball be charged with five counts of attempted murder in relation to a shooting on the 300 block of Somonauk Street in Park Forest that involved a house being struck by multiple rounds of gunfire. The house was occupied by several people, including four small children, police said.

“The Park Forest Police Department would like to thank members of the Lynwood Police Department and the FBI Chicago Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force for their assistance with this investigation and Ball’s arrest,” the PFPD said in the statement.

“As a reminder, our legal system affords defendants the presumption of innocence until proven guilty in a court of law,” the statement concluded.

