Suburban Chicago Dentist Sentenced to Two and a Half Years in Federal Prison

For Orchestrating $1.2 Million Fraud Scheme

(MGN)

Chicago, IL-(ENEWSPF)- A suburban Chicago dentist has been sentenced to two and a half years in federal prison for fraudulently obtaining $1.2 million in medical care loans for purported dental work that was never performed.

MICHAEL D. EGAN, 57, of Orland Park, Ill., pleaded guilty earlier this year to a wire fraud charge. U.S. District Judge Edmond E. Chang imposed the sentence on Tuesday after a hearing in federal court in Chicago.

The sentence was announced by John R. Lausch, Jr., United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois; and John S. Morales, Acting Special Agent-in-Charge of the Chicago Field Office of the FBI. The government was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kartik K. Raman.

Egan owned and operated a dental practice in Tinley Park, Ill. In 2015 and 2016, Egan submitted fraudulent applications to a lending company for medical care loans that would purportedly finance certain patients’ dental care. In reality, Egan knew that he would not, and in fact did not, perform the dental work on those patients. In some instances, after a loan was approved, Egan caused the amount to be increased by falsely informing the lending company that additional dental work was needed, when, in fact, Egan knew that no additional treatment – or any treatment at all – would be performed.

Egan paid a portion of the fraudulently obtained loan proceeds to the purported dental patients as well as to recruiters who had identified the patients to apply for the loans.

This is a release from the United States Department of Justice.