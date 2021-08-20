Teen Driver with BAC Allegedly More Than Twice the Legal Limit Gets DUI

Police have your back, this one at the Officer Tim Jones Street Dedication, March 19, 2018. (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Police said that a Park Forest teen driver had a BAC more than twice the legal limit and charged her with a DUI, according to a report.

Aaliya J. Crosby, 18, 309 Seneca St., Park Forest, was arrested on July 13 and charged with DUI, open liquor, DUI BrAC, and minor in possession of alcohol.

Aaliyah Crosby. (Photo: PFPD)

Police responded to the area of Mohawk School at 8:45 PM to investigate a report of shots fired. (See Alleged Teen Shooter Arrested by Mohawk School.) When they arrived in the area, one officer spoke to a man who said he was shot at while in the south parking lot of Mohawk School, according to police.

In the parking lot, that officer found a black Acura TL parked in the far southwest portion of the lot, according to police. The vehicle was running, parking lights were on, and music was playing, according to police. Due to fog in the windows, the officer was unable to determine if the car was occupied, according to police.

Another officer could see that the occupants appeared to be engaged in sexual intercourse within the vehicle, according to police. The first officer who responded went to the passenger side and observed the same, according to police.

While trying to get the occupants to roll down the vehicle’s windows, the alleged victim of the shooting approached and one officer left the Acura to speak with him while the other address the occupants in the Acura, determining that they were not involved in the alleged shooting incident, according to police. Police were going to let the Acura depart and instructed the female driver to drive toward Shabonna Drive following the sidewalk within the lot so as to not disturb any evidence that might be there within the scene of the alleged shooting, according to police.

One officer checked the parking lot for shell casings at which point he observed the Acura repositioning at the far south end of the lot, according to the report. Within a couple of minutes, police heard a loud crash and saw that the Acura had crashed into a pole of a basketball hoop on Mohawk School grounds, according to police.

An officer approached the Acura. The driver, later identified as Aaliyah Crosby, started the car and immediately revved the engine, according to police. She was told to stop the car but insisted on backing it up, according to police. Police told her to put the car in park, and instead, she put it in drive and turned the wheel as if she was about to drive away, according to police. Police issued her multiple instructions to put the car in park.

Eventually, Ms. Crosby turned the car off and officers instructed her to exit the car, according to police.

At this point, officers noted that Ms. Crosby “displayed several signs of being intoxicated,” according to the report. She allegedly stumbled after exiting the car, immediately tried to touch the officer who told her to get out of the car, had wide and glassy eyes, slurred speech, and “did not make sense with what she was saying,” according to the report.

Within a couple of minutes of her speaking, Ms. Crosby allegedly said that the man in the car was, “not as drunk as I am,” according to police. An officer asked her to spell her first name and she initially said, “A-A-L-A-A-VIE-A-EVA,” according to police.

Due to ongoing developments at the shooting scene, Ms. Crosby was seated in the rear of a squad car without handcuffs, pending further investigation that she might have been driving under the influence, according to police.

The man who was in the car with Ms. Crosby, who police identified, left the scene on foot, according to police. The officer who detained Ms. Crosby was unable to have any officers assist with stopping him as they were investigating the potential shooting, according to police.

After approximately 15 minutes, the officer who detained Ms. Crosby had her exit the squad vehicle and then conducted Standardized Field Sobriety Tests using an Illinois State Police card, according to police. After the tests, police arrested Ms. Crosby on suspicion of DUI, her vehicle was towed from the scene and seized under local ordinance, and she was transported to the Park Forest Police Department, arriving at approximately 10 PM, according to police.

During this time, police allege Ms. Crosby made several unsolicited statements regarding her being drunk, according to police. Ms. Crosby submitted a breath sample indicating a BAC of .214, according to police. She was placed in a holding cell and then charged, assigned a court date of September 13, 2021, at the Markham Courthouse. Police took her license as a partial bond, according to the report.

Regarding the alleged shooting, police issued the following statement on social media on July 16:

On July 13, 2021 at 8:45 p.m., Park Forest Police Officers responded to a reported shooting at the park area of Mohawk School. It was learned that a 15-year-old Park Forest teen had fired several shots after he was confronted by a concerned parent regarding the teen offering drugs to the victim’s girlfriend’s children. The victims, a 40-year-old Park Forest man and two children with him, were not injured. A nearby vehicle and garage on Shabbona Street were struck by fired rounds, with no injuries reported. Responding officers located the teen hiding in a nearby backyard where he was taken into custody and a firearm recovered nearby. After investigation, the teen was petitioned to juvenile court for Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm and was transferred to the Cook County Juvenile Detention Center. Previously reported by eNews Park Forest: Alleged Teen Shooter Arrested by Mohawk School

About Police Reports

Please note that we repeatedly say “according to police” in these reports and often use the word “allegedly.” We are not asserting in any way that those arrested and/or charged have committed any offenses. We report on what is in the media reports furnished by police. As those charged are innocent until proven guilty, the burden is on prosecutors and police to prove all alleged crimes.

Providing more details than readers will find in any other police beat reports, we invite readers to subscribe to get the whole story, every day.

eNews Park Forest has always published addresses of those arrested and will continue to do so. 5 ILCS 140/2.15 states that the governmental body (for these reports, the Police Department), shall release information on those who have been charged, including their name, age, and address. This information is necessary to ensure the proper identity of those arrested.

An arrest does not mean that a person is guilty. All those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty. It is the policy of eNews Park Forest to not remove items in the public record from publication. If your name is listed in the police reports, we will only add information relevant to the final disposition of the case at hand, e.g. “Mr. Smith was subsequently acquitted,” “Mr. Smith entered a guilty plea,” or “All charges against Mr. Smith were subsequently dropped.” We will do so upon receiving and verifying proof of such disposition.

All of the incidents in this report were captured on body-worn and/or dash-mounted cameras by officers at the respective scenes, according to police. All Park Forest police officers wear body-worn cameras. These devices are now typically abbreviated BWC in the reports.

Persons wishing to leave anonymous information on any criminal matters including narcotics or gang activity are encouraged to call the Park Forest Police Department Investigations Division at (708) 748-1309.