Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas Tests Positive for the Coronavirus

Photo By: Douglas P. Perkins / CC BY 3.0

BLOG COMMENTARY-(ENEWSPF)- The news from the New York Times about Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who has tested positive for the coronavirus:

Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday and is receiving an antibody treatment, though he has no symptoms, the governor’s office announced. An ardent opponent of mask and vaccine mandates, Mr. Abbott, a Republican, has taken his opposition to such requirements all the way to the state Supreme Court. Mr. Abbott, who is fully vaccinated, will now be isolated in the Governor’s Mansion while receiving monoclonal antibody treatment, which can help Covid-19 patients who are at risk of getting very sick. “The governor has been testing daily, and today was the first positive test result,” the statement said. “Governor Abbott is in constant communication with his staff, agency heads, and government.” The announcement came less than a day after Mr. Abbott appeared at a crowded indoor political event hosted by a Republican club in Collin County, a hotly contested area of fast-growing suburbs north of Dallas.

The governor posted this statement on his official Twitter account:

As you may have heard, I have Covid. Right now I have no symptoms such as fever or aches and pains. Thanks for the well wishes from around the country. I will remain engaged every day to govern the great state of Texas. God bless you all, and God bless Texas.

As you may have heard, I have Covid.



Right now I have no symptoms such as fever or aches and pains.



Thanks for the well wishes from around the country.



I will remain engaged every day to govern the great state of Texas.



God bless you all, and God bless Texas. pic.twitter.com/kbYPt1FpNj — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 17, 2021

Gov. Abbott has sought to ban mask mandates in schools.

From the Washington Post:

Abbott is among the Republican governors who have resisted public health mandates aimed at stemming the tide of the virus’s delta variant, which has caused a new spike in cases as the country attempts to reopen schools, restaurants and other businesses. In a video posted on Twitter on Tuesday night, Abbott said that he has been vaccinated against the coronavirus “and that may be one reason why I’m really not feeling any symptoms right now; I have no fever, no aches and pains, no other types of symptoms.” “I want you to know that as I work my way through this, I will stay engaged every single day in everything happening at the Texas Capitol,” he added.