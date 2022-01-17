Police Say Calm Masters Tai Chi Master

Park Forest Police attempt to fingerprint a self-proclaimed Tai Chi master Monday. (Photo: PFPD)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Police in Park Forest found themselves up against a “self-proclaimed Tai Chi Master” who apparently was not kidding, according to police. By calmly working with the man, officers were able to de-escalate the situation, police said in a statement.

Earlier Monday, January 17, police were fingerprinting a man on a charge of aggravated domestic battery. Suddenly, the man became angry, according to police.

He told officers he was a Tai Chi Master, and “began an exquisite Tai Chi routine that could have only been achieved through years of dedicated training,” according to police. Apparently, the man was a Tai Chi Master.

Thankfully, the officers were able to de-escalate the situation without force and the process was completed peacefully.

Police said in a statement Monday, “Park Forest Officers are equipped with several less lethal force options, such as a taser, baton, and pepper spray. However, sometimes the best option is a calm approach.”

They concluded with a quote from a popular Netflix show, “It May Not Seem Brave, But Sometimes, Avoiding Conflict Is One Of The Most Heroic Things You Can Do.” – Daniel LaRusso, Cobra Kai.

About the Park Forest Police

The Park Forest Police Department serves the people of Park Forest, Illinois, a community of approximately 22,000 people in the suburban Chicago area. Responsible for law enforcement duties in both Cook and Will Counties, Park Forest Police Officers handle approximately 18,000-20,000 calls for service every year. From its inception in 1949 with just 4 officers and a director, the Park Forest Police Department has grown to a state-of-the-art law enforcement agency with 60 employees. Divided into divisions of Patrol, Investigations, and Administration, some officers also specialize in assignments such as K9 handler, special operations, accident investigation, and a variety of specialized teams and task forces.