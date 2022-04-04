SNL’s Weekend Update on Will Smith and Chris Rock

MGN

ENEWSPF- In case you hadn’t heard yet, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022. Saturday Night Live had a blast with this incident.

First, here are “Seat Fillers” at the Oscars who happen to be seated behind Will Smith.

Next, here are Colin Jost and Michael Che taking apart the Will Smith incident, piece by piece. They were far more partial to Chris Rock.

Colin Jost is married to actress Scarlett Johansson. He added that the slap “was a disgraceful act that sets a terrible precedent for having to defend your wife at awards shows.”

Michael Che took issue with Smith saying in apparent defense that “love will make you do crazy things. “You know what else makes you do crazy things?” Che said. “Crazy.”

And don’t forget that soulful look from Senator Lindsay Graham announcing he will not support Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

