Closed Forum Today on Carjackings, Interstate Shootings

Calumet Park, IL-(ENEWSPF)- With interstate shootings, carjackings, and serious violent crime front and center, State Rep. Bob Rita is bringing together state and local leaders today to find real solutions for now and what might be coming next.

Rep. Rita, D-Blue Island, is hosting a “Combatting Crime Roundtable Discussion” this afternoon (Monday, March 21) starting at 1 p.m. at the Calumet Township Community Center (12633 S. Ashland Ave. in Calumet Park). The roundtable discussion itself will be closed, but media are invited to attend a pre-meeting briefing at the community center at 12:45 p.m.

Director Kelly will provide an update on the placement of license plate cameras along nearby interstates to catch criminals involved in shootings. There will also be a discussion of efforts by local task forces on major crimes and carjacking, support needed for local police and anti-violence programs, and discussion about enforcement, funding, and potential legislative solutions in Springfield.

“We know there is a criminal threat in our neighborhoods that is serious and growing, and we have to come together and bring every resource possible to stop the threat for now and for good,” Rita said. “I appreciate Director Kelly and my local officials uniting to discuss these problems and possible solutions, and I am committed to pursuing legislation and resources needed to keep our communities safe.”

WHAT: Rep. Rita “Combatting Crime Roundtable Discussion”

WHO: State Rep. Bob Rita, D-Blue Island

Brendan F. Kelly, Director, Illinois State Police

Other local officials attending the roundtable

WHEN: Monday, March 21

12:45 p.m. media pre-roundtable briefing

1 p.m. roundtable begins (closed to media)

WHERE: Calumet Township Community Center

12633 S. Ashland Ave. Calumet Park