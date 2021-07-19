Obituary: Margaret “Peg” Bement

Margaret “Peg” Bement

Margaret “Peg” Bement, age 82, of Park Forest, IL formerly of Munster, IN passed away on May 1, 2020 in Chicago, IL. She was born in Hammond, IN. Peg is survived by two daughters: Deborah Bement and Diane (Michael) Bement Geddings; one son: David (Libbie) C. Bement; two grandsons: David J. Bement and Zachary Bement; three brothers: John Etter, James Etter, and Timothy Etter; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother: Thomas Etter.

Margaret was a 1955 graduate of Hammond High School, and a 1959 graduate of Purdue University where she was a member of the Delta Gamma Sorority. She retired from Serena Hills Elementary School in Flossmoor, IL.

Peg was a long-time resident of Park Forest, IL. She was an avid sports fan, and especially loved the Purdue Boilermakers and Chicago Cubs. She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, and aunt. Visitation with the family will be on Friday July 23, 2021 from 4-8 p.m. at Burns-Kish Funeral Home, 8415 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN.

A funeral Mass will be held at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN on Saturday July 24, 2021 at 10 a.m. Inurnment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org, in her loving memory would be appreciated. Please leave condolences at www.burnskish.com.

