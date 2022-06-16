eNews Park Forest Privacy Policy

This is the privacy policy for eNews Park Forest.

Our postal address is

20 Ash St.

Park Forest, IL 60466

We can be reached via e-mail at gk at enewspf.com or you can reach us by telephone at 708-710-9860.

For each visitor to our Web page, our Web server automatically recognizes only the consumer’s domain name, but not the e-mail address (where possible).

We collect the e-mail addresses of those who communicate with us via e-mail.

The information we collect is used for internal review and is then discarded, used to improve the content of our Web page, used by us to contact consumers for marketing purposes and .

With respect to cookies: We do not set any cookies.

Our subscription service, Blink.net, sets cookies to limit the number of pages users may access without a subscription. After logging in as a subscriber, a cookie will ensure that users do not have to login every time they access the site. These cookies do expire periodically so users will be required to login again.

If you do not want to receive e-mail from us in the future, please let us know by sending us e-mail at the above address.

If you supply us with your postal address on-line you may receive periodic mailings from us with information on new products and services or upcoming events. If you do not wish to receive such mailings, please let us know by calling us at the number provided above.

Please provide us with your exact name and address. We will be sure your name is removed from the list we share with other organizations

Persons who supply us with their telephone numbers on-line will only receive telephone contact from us with information regarding orders they have placed on-line.

Persons who supply us with their telephone numbers on-line may receive telephone contact from us with information regarding new products and services or upcoming events. If you do not wish to receive such telephone calls, please let us know by sending us e-mail at the above address.

Online Sales and Transactions

No information submitted by a buyer will be shared, sold, reused in lists, or be used for any other purpose than to complete a transaction or address a customer service concern.

In the event that you cancel a voluntary subscription, eNews Park Forest will issue a refund in full without the application of shipping or restocking fees.

With respect to sales on CafePress.com, please see the Cafe Press Shipping & Returns statement.

Please provide us with your name and phone number. We will be sure your name is removed from the list we share with other organizations

From time to time, we may use customer information for new, unanticipated uses not previously disclosed in our privacy notice. If our information practices change at some time in the future we will post the policy changes to our Web site to notify you of these changes and provide you with the ability to opt out of these new uses. If you are concerned about how your information is used, you should check back at our Web site periodically.

Upon request we provide site visitors with access to all information [including proprietary information] that we maintain about them, transaction information (e.g., dates on which customers made purchases, amounts and types of purchases) that we maintain about them.

Upon request we offer visitors the ability to have inaccuracies corrected in contact information, financial information, unique identifiers, transaction information, communications that the consumer/visitor has directed to the site.

Consumers can have this information corrected by calling us at the above telephone number.

With respect to security: When we transfer and receive certain types of sensitive information such as financial or health information, we redirect visitors to a secure server and will notify visitors through a pop-up screen on our site.

If you feel that this site is not following its stated information policy, you may contact us at the above addresses or phone number, state or local chapters of the Better Business Bureau, state or local consumer protection office, The Federal Trade Commission by phone at 202.FTC-HELP (202.382.4357) or electronically at http://www.ftc.gov/ftc/complaint.htm.

Google Ads Policy

Please note that beginning April 8, 2009, Google will introduce a new technology to the ads they place on all sites employing the DoubleClick DART cookie. The following is provided by Google:

What is the DoubleClick DART cookie?

The DoubleClick DART cookie is used by Google in the ads served on publisher websites displaying AdSense for content ads. When users visit an AdSense publisher’s website and either view or click on an ad, a cookie may be dropped on that end user’s browser. The data gathered from these cookies will be used to help AdSense publishers better serve and manage the ads on their site(s) and across the web.

Google Cookies

Regarding Google and the DoubleClick DART cookie:

Google, as a third party vendor, uses cookies to serve ads on your site.

Google’s use of the DART cookie enables it to serve ads to your users based on their visit to your sites and other sites on the Internet.

Third-Party Advertising Policy

eNews Park Forest uses some third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Web site. These companies may use aggregated information (not including your name, address, email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Deletion of Information

The right to delete Personal Data collected by your use of this site and this right to delete does NOT extend to news stories on this site. You have the right to request the deletion of Your Personal Data, subject to certain exceptions. Once We receive and confirm Your request, We will delete (and direct Our Service Providers to delete) Your personal information from our records, unless an exception applies. We may deny Your deletion request if retaining the information is necessary for Us or Our Service Providers to:

Complete the transaction for which We collected the personal information, provide a good or service that You requested, take actions reasonably anticipated within the context of our ongoing business relationship with You, or otherwise perform our contract with You.

Detect security incidents, protect against malicious, deceptive, fraudulent, or illegal activity, or prosecute those responsible for such activities.

Debug products to identify and repair errors that impair existing intended functionality.

Exercise free speech, ensure the right of another consumer to exercise their free speech rights, or exercise another right provided for by law.

Engage in public or peer-reviewed scientific, historical, or statistical research in the public interest that adheres to all other applicable ethics and privacy laws, when the information’s deletion may likely render impossible or seriously impair the research’s achievement, if You previously provided informed consent.

Enable solely internal uses that are reasonably aligned with consumer expectations based on Your relationship with Us.

Comply with a legal obligation.

Make other internal and lawful uses of that information that are compatible with the context in which You provided it.

