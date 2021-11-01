2021 PARK FOREST ART FAIR WINNERS

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The winners of the 2021 Park Forest Art Fair, held September 18-19, include several artists who were new to the fair this year and many returning artists. The winners are as follows.

The Louise Renner prize for 2-d work is Don Widmer. Don is a Chicago book and paper artist whose work incorporates papermaking, letterpress printing, and artist bookbinding. Widmer received his MFA in Interdisciplinary Book and Paper Arts from Columbia College Chicago. This was his first year exhibiting at the art fair; however, his work has been shown in the Tall Grass Gallery.





Don Widmer and House of Glass (Photos courtesy of Tall Grass Arts Association)

The James Marzuki Prize for 3-d Work went to Susan Lemerand. Also a new artist this year, Susan is a theatre professional at Goodman Theater in costumes. In her free time, she pursues many interests such as jewelry making, found object assemblage, and stained-glass window design. In all three mediums, she likes to reuse, repurpose, and redesign with everyday objects. One of her stained glasses works, hung in the gallery during the latest show, inspired a young man to propose marriage to his girlfriend in front of it.





Susan Lemerand and Moth (Photos courtesy of Tall Grass Arts Association)

The Terry Harrison Prize for Jewelry went to returning artist Debra Glenn from Olympia Fields. Forever fascinated by details in jewelry design, artist and teacher Debra started in the area of metalsmithing. Wanting to add her own imaginative details that would augment metal and wirework she entered the wonderful world of polymer clay and leather.





Debra Glenn and Elongated Black & White Polymer Clay Earrings (Photos courtesy of Tall Grass Arts Association)

One of two Judge’s Choice Prizes went to long-time Fair exhibitor Marikay Peter Witlock. Marikay’s Studio at Union Street Gallery is open to the public by appointment and during Gallery Openings and special events. She is a popular “Demo Artist,” workshop leader, and lecturer for Chicagoland art groups. Last summer Witlock was chosen as an “Artist Mentor” for the Illinois State Museum Lockport’s “Plein Air ’17”.





Marikay Peter Witlock and Prairie Walk (Photos courtesy of Tall Grass Arts Association)

The other Judge’s Choice Prize went to newcomer Geannina Gutierrez. Geannina is an illustrator and creative visual developer. Her work features fantasy watercolor illustrations based on nature and folktales. Geannina mainly works in traditional mixed media with watercolor as the main medium.





Geannina Gutierrez and Bee Royalty (Photos courtesy of Tall Grass Arts Association)

This year, Tall Grass Arts Association introduced a “Peoples’ Choice Award” determined by votes of fair visitors. The winner of the Peoples’ Choice Award was Jean Lewis. Jean is a pastel artist who has also worked with oils. Her themes have centered on children and family interactions in a series of warm, nostalgic works. Her realistic oil and pastel paintings have been inspired by family events that are common to us all.

Purchase prize awards went to jewelry maker Jan Podbielski, glassblower Art Ciccotti, photographer Doug Stein, Acrylic Painter Gloria Payne, woodworker Ray Luckhaupt and jewelry maker Sandy Squillo.

Tall Grass congratulates all of these winners and hopes to see them back in 2022.