A Slow Fire Burning: Park Forest Library Announces December Events

Park Forest Public Library

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Looking for a slow fire burning to keep warm as the weather cools? With the approaching holidays, the Park Forest Public Library announced reading suggestions and craft activities in keeping with the season.

December’s No Pressure Community Read book is “A Slow Fire Burning” by Paula Hawkins. This acclaimed mystery surrounds the death of a young man on a London houseboat and the three women who knew him. By the author of “The Girl on a Train,” this book will keep the reader guessing until the last few pages.

A bonus book, “We Are Not Like Them,” by Christine Pride and Jo Piazza is being offered this month while supplies last. Dealing with issues of racial and class conflict, the story focuses on how two lifelong friends, one a Black journalist and one the White spouse of a Philadelphia police officer, handle the shooting of an unarmed Black teenager.

Registration for the books is required and begins at 9 a.m. on Monday, November 22. Book pick-up is scheduled for Wednesday, December 1 at 11 a.m.

In keeping with the Icelandic Christmas book-giving tradition called Jolabokaflod, patrons can stop in the library from December 20, through December 23, to choose a new book from the available selection to take home, along with packets of cocoa to enjoy while reading. Registration is required and begins on November 29.

The library is offering craft projects in December for kids, teens, and adults.

For kids 12 and under, the library is offering a DIY Christmas Wall Hanging Sign craft kit which includes all necessary materials. Pick-up begins on December 17, with registration for this event starting November 22.

Kids DIY Christmas Wall Hanging Sign (Photo PFPL)

For teens ages 13 to 17, there is a wood gingerbread house decoration kit that includes the sign, necessary paints, glitter, and paintbrush. Pick-up is scheduled for December 3. Online registration began on November 8.

Teens DIY Gingerbread House Decoration (Photo PFPL)

Adults (18 and over) can get into the action with a DIY Dangle Décor kit including paints and materials available for pick-up starting 12 p.m. on Monday, December 13. Online registration for this event opened on November 15.

DIY Dangle Decor for Adults (Photo PFPL)

Finally, for those fifty and over, a DIY quilted ornament kit is being offered. This “no-sew” project, which can be given as a gift or used on your own tree, can be picked up starting Wednesday, December 8 at 11 a.m. Links to a video with step-by-step instructions will be available at that time. Registration is required and begins at 9 a.m. on December 3.

DIY Quilted Ornament for 50+ (Photo PFPL)

Additional details on all the December events and projects can be found on the library’s monthly water bill insert (shown below) or at pfpl.org/calendar. Information on the remaining November events can be found here.

The library is open for all services from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Curbside services are available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.