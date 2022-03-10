April Showered with Library Events

Park Forest Library is Offering Fee Books with New Sign Up or Renewal (Photo John Hudzik)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Park Forest Public Library has you covered in April with a variety of special events ranging from a free murder mystery, discussions of novels about art forgeries and friendships, poetry, and a virtual event with a top comedic actor. Yes, April is showered with the best from the Library.

The April No Pressure Community Read Selection by Leslie Meier (PFPL Photo)

The April No Pressure Community Read features “Easter Bonnet Murder” by Leslie Meier. This is the 28th book in the mystery series featuring part-time reporter Lucy Stone. After a retired journalist goes missing from the town’s assisted-living center, Lucy uses her crime solving abilities to unearth the truth behind the disappearance. Registration for a free copy of the book begins at 9 a.m. on March 21, with pick-up at 11 a.m. on April 1.

The Life Ripples Book Club featured work “The Last Mona Lisa” (PFPL Photo)

The Life Ripples Book Club will discuss their latest selection, “The Last Mona Lisa” by Jonathan Santlofer, on Saturday, April 16, at 12:30 p.m. The novel recounts the theft of the Mona Lisa from the Louvre in Paris in August 1911. Missing for almost two years, numerous replicas of the painting surfaced claiming to be the original, and art historians wonder if the painting recovered and returned to the museum is actually the original. Now, over a hundred years later, art professor Luke Perrone, a descendant of the admitted thief, searches for the truth and finds himself engulfed in the world of art forgery. For more information, call 708-748-3731, extension 16.

Nick Offerman will discuss his new book on a virtual meeting. (PFPL Photo)

For something on the lighter side, plan to spend an evening with actor and author Nick Offerman as he discusses his new book, “Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Loves to Walk Outside.” The Zoom virtual discussion will take place on Wednesday, April 27. More details, as well as a registration link, can be found on the library website.

“Wahala” by Nikki May is the April Rooted in Truth Book Club selection (PFPL Photo)

The Rooted in Truth Book Club featuring works written by authors of color will have a Zoom discussion on Monday, April 25 at 11 a.m. The selection for the month is “Wahala” by Nikki May. The novel revolves around a group of three close friends of Anglo-Nigerian ancestry, and how that friendship is tested by the introduction of a fourth woman, Isobel, who becomes a destabilizing influence on the group. The book is available for pick-up at noon on April 1. Registration on the library website is required.

Amanda Gorman’s new book of poetry is available in April to those 50+ (PFPL Photo)

Also in April, the library will offer free copies of Amanda Gorman’s bestselling poetry collection “Call Us What We Carry” to patrons 50 and over. Gorman’s reading of “The Hill We Climb” at President Biden’s inauguration brought her worldwide acclaim, and this book features new works in her always inventive and creative style. Registration to reserve a copy opens on April 5 at 10 a.m. with distribution beginning at 11 a.m. on April 12.

As always, the library is offering a free book from their selection for those signing up or renewing their library card. For more information, contact the library at 708-748-3731, extension 11.

The library also serves patrons who prefer to read or listen to books on Kindles, tablets, smartphones, or computers through three popular apps for both ebooks and audiobooks. All that is needed is a library card to access collections from Axis 360, Hoopla, and Overdrive at no charge. More information can be found on the Digital Corner of the library website, or by calling the InfoZone at 708-748-3731, extension 24.

Additional details and registration links for all April events can be found on the library’s monthly water bill insert (shown below) or at pfpl.org/calendar. Information on the remaining March events can be found here.

The library is located at 400 Lakewood Boulevard and is open for all services from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Curbside services are available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.