Betty White Shares How She’d Like to Be Remembered – VIDEO

ENEWSPF – In the upcoming film, ‘Betty White: A Celebration,’ the late actress shares how she’d like people to remember her. The documentary is a reflection on Betty’s amazing life and career and features the ‘Golden Girls’ star’s final on-camera appearance, recorded just 10 days before her death on New Year’s Eve.

In the clip, Betty’s good friends and former co-stars Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Love-Hewitt, and Valerie Bertinelli also reflect on the beloved icon and share how they will remember her.

‘Betty White: A Celebration’ hits theaters for one-day only on what would have been Betty’s 100th birthday, Jan. 17.

About Betty White

Betty Marion White Ludden (January 17, 1922 – December 31, 2021) was an American actress and comedian. A pioneer of early television, with a career spanning seven decades, White was noted for her vast work in the entertainment industry and being one of the first women to work both in front of and behind the camera. She was the first woman to produce a sitcom (Life with Elizabeth) in the United States, which contributed to her being named honorary Mayor of Hollywood in 1955.[4] White is often referred to as the “First Lady of Television”, a title used for a 2018 documentary detailing her life and career.

White earned a Guinness World Record for “Longest TV career by an entertainer (female)” in 2014 and in 2018 for her lengthy work in television. White received eight Emmy Awards in various categories, three American Comedy Awards, three Screen Actors Guild Awards, and a Grammy Award. She has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and was a 1995 Television Hall of Fame inductee.

