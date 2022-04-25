50.7 F
Park Forest
Monday, April 25, 2022
Breast Cancer Walk Planned for Rich East

By John Hudzik
Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Sisters Working It Out, a breast cancer awareness and support organization, will hold its First Annual 5K Walk, on April 30, at the former Rich East High School, 300 Sauk Trail, Park Forest. According to Beulah Brent, CEO of Sisters Working It Out, the proceeds from the event will provide transportation assistance for patients to and from medical appointments.

breast cancer walk, poster with image of people walking
Sisters Working It Out is sponsoring a 5K Walk for breast cancer awareness on April 30 at Rich East High School. (Image Sisters Working It Out)

The event will begin at 8 a.m. with the walk commencing around 9:30 a.m. Those interested in walking can contact Alia Graham, the organization’s Director of Programming, at 312-899-6013. Registration is $25. Brent encourages participants to pre-register but on-site registration prior to the event will also be available.

In addition to the walk, there will be a variety of health-related vendors on site including Walgreens, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Oak Street Health, and the Cook County Health Department. Services available to everyone include diabetes testing, COVID testing and vaccinations, blood pressure checks, and information and registration for the organ donor program. Blue Cross Blue Shield will give free fruit and vegetable baskets to the first 125 participants.

Sisters Working It Out was founded in 2001 by Dr. Monica Peek, an internal medicine physician at the University of Chicago, as a call to action to address the alarming breast cancer disparity rates across the city of Chicago. Throughout its history, SWIO has worked tirelessly to address the many barriers contributing to high breast cancer mortality rates for African American women, such as lack of health information, mistrust of providers and health systems, and limited access to breast cancer screening (e.g., mammograms, clinical breast exams) and primary care.

