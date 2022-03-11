Cook County 25th Annual Unsung Heroine Awards Announced

(MGN)

Chicago, IL-(ENEWSPF)- In honor of Women’s History Month, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle joined the Cook County Commission on Women’s Issues in honoring 17 women for their contributions to their communities in the 25th Annual Unsung Heroine Awards.

“We are pleased to recognize and acknowledge this year’s Unsung Heroines,” said President Preckwinkle. “Their strength, resilience, and sacrifice to better their communities inspire us all. Cook County is a better place because of their work, and we are proud to call them residents in the County we all call home.”

For 25 years, the Peggy A. Montes Unsung Heroine Award is presented to one woman from each of the County’s legislative districts and one from the County at-large. Commissioners from the Cook County Commission on Women’s Issues receive input from the individual districts to identify heroines whose work is significant in Cook County communities yet seldom recognized.

“The Cook County Commission on Women’s Issues mission is to elevate the status of women and girls across Cook County,” said Audra Wilson, Chairperson of the Cook County Commission on Women’s Issues. “Today, on the 25th anniversary of the Unsung Heroine Awards, we celebrate that mission and the women who embody these values we hold so dear.”

Recipients of the 2022 Peggy A. Montes Unsung Heroine Award are:

Carlisa Thomas, At-Large

Crystal Gardner, 1 st District

District Asiaha Butler, 2 nd District

District Annette Nance-Holt, 3 rd District

District Belle McClandon, 4 th District

District Virgil L. Jackson, 5 th District

District Lamekia Davis, 6 th District

District Maria Esparza, 7 th District

District Rosario Villalobos, 8 th District

District Arielle Strauss, 9 th District

District Eva Panczyk, 10 th , District

, District Kathleen Cavallone Turney, 11 th District

District Willie Shaw, 13 th District

District Michelle Valiukenas, 14 th District

District Dominice LaPorte, 15 th District

District Jamie Kucera, 16 th District

District Donna Adam, 17th District