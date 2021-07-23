Cook County Resumes Rabies Vaccine and Microchip Clinics

Frodo has had his rabies vaccine. (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)

Cook County Animal and Rabies Control is partnering with local animal organizations to offer low-cost or free rabies vaccine and microchip clinics throughout the County

Chicago, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Cook County Animal and Rabies Control (ARC) is resuming rabies vaccine and microchip clinics now through October. ARC is partnering with local animal organizations to offer low-cost or free 1-year rabies vaccines and microchips. These partnerships ultimately link pet owners to organizations in their area for year-round pet care, helping to create a healthier pet community.

According to ARC, rabies is always fatal to pets and is a preventable virus that causes inflammation of the brain in mammals. Rabies vaccines are required by law and it’s important to vaccinate dogs, cats and ferrets.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic ARC had to pause our vaccine and microchip clinics last year,” said Dr. Tom Wake, administrator of ARC. “Ensuring residents’ pets remain healthy by getting vaccinated ensures that rabies does not spread among our pet and human population.”

ARC is partnering with the following organizations to host rabies vaccine and microchip clinics throughout the County:

Animal Care League

Anti-Cruelty Society

Chicago Animal Care and Control

Chicago Wolves

Evanston Humane Society

Hinsdale Humane Society

South Suburban Humane Society

Tree House Humane Society

Additional partner organizations will be added as clinic dates are confirmed.

The schedule of rabies vaccine and microchip clinics is listed on ARC’s webpage. This page will be updated as more clinics are added.

Please visit: https://www.cookcountyil.gov/service/low-cost-rabies-clinic

This is news from Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.