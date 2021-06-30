Cook County Workers Provide Expertise and Labor to Repair, Update Two Homes in Chicago Heights

Volunteers from Chicago Regional Council of Carpenters Carpenters Local 1 volunteering for #rebuildingday with Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago in May. (Photo: Rebuilding Together Chicago)

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- President Preckwinkle toured two homes in south suburban Chicago Heights renovated and repaired by Cook County employees along with local firms and trades as part of “Rebuilding Together,” an annual initiative designed to assist elderly, disabled and low-income residents.

It was the County’s 30th consecutive year of participation in the event, which also included grocery and safe banking kit deliveries to homes as well as other community service projects.

The nonprofit Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago partners annually with Cook County to improve the homes through the work of volunteers and skilled tradesmen. Homes are made safe, warm, dry and accessible for the residents.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle praised County employees for generously donating their time and expertise.

“I am pleased and proud that so many of our Cook County employees are willing to give their time to improving the living conditions of County residents,” said Preckwinkle, who serves as honorary chair of Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago. “Rebuilding Together serves a critical role in making sure the homes of our friends and neighbors are safe and comfortable.”

Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle with Chicago Heights Mayor David Gonzales at a Rebuilding Chicago event. (Photo: Rebuilding Together Chicago)

The County contributed $65,000 to Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago this year through its Community Development Block Grant program. The County sponsored two home renovation and repair projects this year. More than 1,900 Chicago-area homes have been renovated through the program since its inception in 1991.

Improvements to the homes included new driveways, landscaping, roof, gutters, fencing, security doors, siding, garage doors, exterior lighting, mailboxes and address numbers.

“Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago is proud to partner with Cook County, which has been a consistent and valued supporter for the past 30 years,” said Wanda Ramirez, executive director of Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago. “We greatly appreciate the continuing participation of Cook County employees who donate their time, energy and skills for the benefit of others, and for the wonderful leadership of President Toni Preckwinkle for serving as an honorary chair of this organization and supporting our annual event.”

Volunteers at a Rebuilding Together Chicago site in Chicago Heights. (Photo: Rebuilding Together Chicago)

In addition to County employees, tradesmen from unions across the County assisted in repairing the County-sponsored homes, including the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 134, Plumbers Union Local 130, Chicago and Regional Council of Carpenters, Painters District Council Local 14, and Bricklayers and Allied Craftsmen Local 21.

Along with Cook County, sponsors of home repairs in Chicago Heights include Ashlaur Construction, F.H. Paschen, Arquitectos, Inc., AIA Chicago, C.J. Erickson Plumbing Co., Windy City Women’s Charity Club, Grace Lutheran Church, Structural Engineers Association of Illinois, First Congregational Church of Glen Ellyn, Our Lady of the Woods, TransUnion, AISC, Powering Chicago, Citi, Nicor Gas, Ujamaa, ASHRAE, Lakeside Bank, CFMA and CLAYCO.

Additional information about Rebuilding Together of Metro Chicago and its programs is available by calling Wanda Ramirez at (312) 201-1188 or visiting http://www.rebuildingtogether-chi.com.

This is news from the office of Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.