Cook County COVID Health Vaccination Clinic to be held at Prairie State College

Prairie State College. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- With the increased number of COVID-19 cases and the uncertainty surrounding the Delta variant, Cook County Health has partnered with Prairie State College (PSC) to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations. The pop-up clinics will be held from noon to 4:30, on Monday, Aug. 30, Monday, Sept. 20, and Monday, Oct. 18, in the PSC Conference Center, located at 202 S. Halsted St., in Chicago Heights.

“Offering free vaccinations to our community is a privilege as we continue the fight against COVID-19,” said Dr. Thomas Saban, interim president of Prairie State College. “This is our opportunity to strengthen the number of vaccinated residents in our district.”

Vaccinations are free regardless of insurance or immigration status. The pop-up site will offer Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for individuals 12 years of age and older. Those 17 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Walk-ins are welcome, and appointments are not required.

Participants can enter the pop-up clinic from parking lot B off Coolidge, west of the main campus, and proceed through door M34. Signage will be posted.

The PSC campus is open for in-person services, including advising, enrollment services, financial aid, business office, the library, and other departments to offer personalized, face-to-face assistance.

Due to the high volume of virtual appointments, at this time, online appointments will only be accepted for the financial aid office.

Students are encouraged to come to campus or register for classes on WebAdvisor.

Make an appointment for the financial aid office, HERE!

eNews Park Forest strongly encourages readers and their families to get vaccinated as soon as possible.