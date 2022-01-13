COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics at Bradford Barn

Olympia Fields, IL-(ENEWSPF)- With infections and hospitalizations from the Omicron variant of COVID-19 at an all-time high, Rich Township is offering residents yet another opportunity to get vaccinated. Rich Township and the Cook County Department of Public Health will offer COVID-19 vaccine clinics at the Bradford Barn, 20712 Western Ave., Olympia Fields.

In conjunction with the Cook County Department of Public Health, four vaccine clinics will be open on January 25, January 26, February 22, and February 23. Initial doses, secondary doses and boosters will be offered. All three vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are available. The clinics are open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day, and held at the Bradford Barn, 20712 Western Avenue in Olympia Fields (part of Sergeant Means Park).

While breakthrough cases of people becoming ill even after getting the vaccine have been reported, the large majority of people who become seriously ill and require hospitalization with COVID-19 are those who have not been vaccinated. Vaccinated individuals who are infected typically report mild, flu-like symptoms.

In addition, non-vaccinated people put those with underlying health conditions and children under five who are not yet eligible for the vaccine at risk for serious illness. While free vaccines have been readily available for almost a year at clinics, pharmacies, and other vaccine events, there is still a significant percentage of people who remain un-vaccinated and far too many people dying as a result. A recent eNews Park Forest article noted that Cook County recently surpassed 13,000 COVID-related deaths. As of December, only about half of the eligible Park Forest residents opted to be fully vaccinated.

If the fear of illness and possible death is not enough of an impetus to get vaccinated, Cook County residents ages 5 and over are now required to show proof that they are fully vaccinated in order to dine, drink, work out, or visit entertainment venues indoors.

Again, the clinics will be held:

Tuesday, January 25

Wednesday, January 26

Tuesday, February 22

Wednesday, February 23

The clinics are open for all Cook County residents and will run from 10 AM to 2 PM on the specified days.

No appointments are needed.

Please get vaxxed or boosted!

Rich Township COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics (Image: Rich Township)

About the Bradford Barn

The Bradford Barn is located in Sergeant Means Park, 20712 Western Ave. B, Olympia Fields, IL, 60461. The phone for the location is 708-481-7313.

