DBC Gifts of Love Holds Back-to-School Run/Walk-A-Thon

Richton Park, IL-(ENEWSPF)- DBC Gifts of Love, a nonprofit community outreach organization associated with DBC Offices and DBC Nation of Richton Park, is sponsoring a 5K Run/Walk-A-Thon on Saturday, July 23, beginning at 8 a.m. at the Vollmer Road Woods in Matteson (entrance on Vollmer Road, west of Crawford, Ave.) The event will occur rain or shine.

The event helps provide books, bags, and school supplies for homeless children and families in need. According to Michiel Burnett, DBC founder and president, the items collected go directly to organizations or schools to assist children identified as homeless under the guidelines of the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act, a federal law that outlines assistance available to the homeless.

DBC Gifts of Love is sponsoring a 5K Run/Walk to raise funds and supplies for homeless children. (Image DBCGifts of Love)

For the past five years, DBC Gifts of Love has conducted food, winter accessory, and toy drives for fire victims and annual school supply and book bag drives for homeless school children and other children in need. Burnett noted that the elementary and middle schools in Matteson District 162 have been beneficiaries of their past efforts, as well as schools in NW Indiana and Chicago.

There is a $50 registration fee for the event. All participants will receive a T-shirt commemorating the event. The flyer above contains a QR code that provides a registration link.

Donations of needed items include backpacks, notebooks, pens, paper, glue, and other school supplies. Items can be brought to the Walk-A-Thon or dropped off by August 5 at the DBC offices shown on the flyer below.

DBC Gifts of Love is seeking donations of school supplies to help the children of homeless families. (Image DBC Gifts of Love)

More information on the Walk-A-Thon, including sponsorship, volunteering, and donating, can be obtained by contacting [email protected] or calling Burnett at 708-495-2180.

DBC Offices Inc. provides office space, equipment, and services to small business owners, entrepreneurs, and remote workers. They have offices in Richton Park and Olympia Fields. More information about DBC Offices and their services is found on their website.

Burnett is a Matteson resident who studied Nursing at the University of St. Francis in Illinois and has spent many years focused on helping the homeless and others in need.