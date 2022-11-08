Discover “Comfort and Joy” with the Grand Prairie Singers

Songs of Comfort and Joy with the Grand Prairie Singers

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Grande Prairie Singers, conducted by Artistic Director Sue Myers, opens its 46th season with an annual concert of holiday music, “Songs of Comfort and Joy,” at 3 p.m. Saturday, December 3, in Flossmoor Community Church, 2218 Hutchison Road in Flossmoor.

Now in its 46th season of sharing its passion for music with the audience, the Singers will welcome as their guests the dynamic gospel group “Daniel Hardy and the Assembly,” as well as prominent violinist Megan Gerhardstein.

The gala program will consist of sacred choral classics by Johann Sebastian Bach, Georg Friedrich Handel, and Benjamin Britten, as well as inspiring works by contemporary composers John Rutter, Dan Forrest, and Elaine Hagenberg.

On Sunday, March 26, 2023, and as part of Women’s History Month, the Singers will celebrate the contributions of great but often overlooked women composers in a concert at Infant Jesus of Prague Catholic Church, 1101 Douglas Avenue, Flossmoor. Music will include the hauntingly beautiful melodies of the 12th century’s Hildegard von Bingen to the 20th century’s Amy Beach and music by contemporary composers, including Dolly Parton and Carly Simon.

The final concert of the season on Saturday, June 3, 2023, will be at Peace Memorial Church, 10300 131st St. Palos Park, and will explore the natural beauty around us through music and poetry inspired by nature.

Long recognized for both their artistry and musical integrity, the Singers, an arm of the Grande Prairie Choral Arts, were inducted into the Park Forest Hall of Fame in 2016 and named the 2019 Creative Arts Organization by the South Suburban Small Business Administration.

As part of a dedicated partnership with the audience, all 2022-2023 concerts are free of charge, asking only for a free-will donation.