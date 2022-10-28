45.5 F
Park Forest
Thursday, October 27, 2022
Early Voting at Park Forest Village Hall and Elsewhere

eNews Park Forest
By eNews Park Forest
Early Voting
Early Voting

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Cook County residents may now vote early at Park Forest Village Hall on the following dates and times (remaining dates below):

  • Friday, October 28: 9 AM to 5 PM
  • Saturday, October 29: 9 AM to 5 PM
  • Sunday, October 30: 10 AM to 4 PM
  • Monday, October 31: 9 AM to 5 PM
  • Tuesday, November 1: 9 AM to 5 PM
  • Wednesday, November 2: 9 AM to 5 PM
  • Thursday, November 3: 9 AM to 5 PM
  • Friday, November 4: 9 AM to 5 PM
  • Saturday, November 5: 9 AM to 5 PM
  • Sunday, November 6: 10 AM to 4 PM
  • Monday, November 7: 9 AM to 5 PM

Prairie State College to serve as an Early Voting Site Through November 7

Prairie State College (PSC) will serve as an early voting site for the Gubernatorial Election from now through Monday, November 7, in the PSC Conference Center located at the north end of the main campus building at 202 S. Halsted Street in Chicago Heights.

Free parking is available in Lot D off Vollmer Rd (enter door M36) and Lot B off Coolidge Street. Handicap parking is available in Lot B (enter door M34.)

The College will be open for voting seven days a week with the schedule listed below.

Week 1 (October 24 – October 30) (Monday – Sunday)

  • Monday – Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Week 2 (October 31 – November 7) (Monday – Monday before Election)

  • Monday – Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. 

For more information on early voting at PSC, please visit here.

Will County Early Voting

Will County Resident may vote early beginning on October 31 at Crete Township, 1367 Wood St. Crete, IL 60417 (708) 672-8279. This location serves all of Will County.

The dates and times are below:

  • October 31 – November 4, 2022, Monday – Friday, 9 am – 3 pm
  • November 5, 2022, Saturday 10 am – 2 pm

Will County residents may also vote early at:

Louis Sherman Community Center

3501 Hopkins Steger, IL 60475 (708) 709-0288

Serving all of Will County

  • October 24 – October 28, 2022 Monday – Friday 8:30 am – 3:30 pm
  • October 31 – November 4, 2022 Monday – Friday 8:30 am – 3:30 pm

Governors State University

Hall of Governors – Building D

1 University Pkwy. University Park, IL 60484 

Serving all of Will County

  • October 24 – October 28, 2022 Monday – Friday 8:30 am – 4:30 pm
  • October 29, 2022 Saturday 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
  • October 31 – November 4, 2022 Monday – Friday 8:30 am – 7:00 pm
  • November 5, 2022 Saturday 9:00 am – 3:00 pm
  • November 6, 2022 Sunday 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Comments
eNews Park Forest
eNews Park Forest

