Early Voting Happening Now at Village Hall for Cook County Voters

(MGN)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Early voting is happening now in Illinois, and seven days a week, at Park Forest Village Hall for Cook County voters. Will County voters have other locations to choose from.

Vote Monday through Saturday between 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM Sunday from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM. These hours are in effect through and including Monday, June 27. Election Day is Tuesday, June 28.

For Will County voters, these locations serve all of Will County (click name for dates and hours at each location):

Election Day, June 28, is the last day mail ballots may be postmarked.

This is a Primary Election in Illinois. According to Ballotpedia.org:

In Illinois, a voter states his or her affiliation with a political party at the polling place in order to vote in that party’s primary. Because the voter does not have to register partisan affiliation in advance, Illinois’ primaries are considered open.

The winner of a primary election is the candidate who receives the greatest number of votes, even if he or she does not win an outright majority of votes cast.

Share this: Tweet



Email

Print

More







WhatsApp

