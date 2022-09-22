Extended Medicaid Coverage for Postpartum Care in Year-End Funding Bill: Rep. Robin Kelly Leads the Call

Newly released CDC data shows 4 in 5 pregnancy-related deaths are preventable, 53% of deaths occur more than a week after delivery.

Washington, D.C.-(ENEWSPF)- Today, Congresswoman Robin Kelly (IL-02), Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus Health Braintrust, led 25 members of the Congressional Black Caucus in issuing the statement below calling for increased investments in affordable, accessible postpartum maternal health care, following the CDC’s release of new data showing that more than 80% of maternal deaths in the U.S. are preventable:

“Maternal Mortality Review Committee Data released by the CDC this week shows that more than 80% of pregnancy-released deaths are preventable. That is shameful. Cause of death varies by race and ethnicity and Black women are disproportionately dying. More than half of these deaths occur between one week and one year after giving birth and yet there are states that still do not provide 12 full months of postpartum coverage under Medicaid.

“We have known that maternal mortality is worsening. We have known that Black women experience certain complications more. We have known that Black women have diminished access to maternal health care, especially after delivery.

“The time for lip service is over. As a result of the Dobbs decision, more women and girls will be forced to give birth, and we will see more mothers dying.

“We must act now. We must extend postpartum Medicaid coverage to 12 full months after delivery in every single state. Saving lives should not be optional. We urge our colleagues to include this vital coverage in the year-end spending bill to save the lives of women across the country.”

Joining Rep. Kelly in this effort are: CBC Chairwoman Joyce Beatty; Reps. Troy Carter; Terri Sewell; Shontel Brown; Al Green; Eddie Bernice Johnson; Anthony Brown; Kweisi Mfume; Bonnie Watson Coleman; Lauren Underwood; Marc Veasey; Alma Adams; G.K. Butterfield; Donald Payne; Lisa Blunt Rochester; Sheila Jackson Lee; Yvette Clarke; Barbara Lee; Gregory Meeks; Ritchie Torres; Lucy McBath; Donald McEachin; Nikema Williams; Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick; and Jahana Hayes.

