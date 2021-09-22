Federal Grand Jury Indicts Nine Individuals On Drug Trafficking Charges

Seal of the Department of Justice.

Indianapolis, IN-(ENEWSPF)- A federal grand jury in Indianapolis returned indictments charging nine people on drug trafficking charges with various charges including several counts of distribution of controlled substances, money laundering, and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

At the end of 2020, the FBI and the IRS-CI started an investigation on possible drug dealing and money laundering activities being conducted in Indianapolis. During the investigation, agents discovered that individuals from California and Mexico were sending methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl to an individual in Indianapolis. The person in Indianapolis, along with others would then sell the drugs in the Indianapolis area and send money back to California. Over $780,000 was exchanged during this investigation.

During the arrests, search warrants were also executed at various locations. In total, 15 handguns, 3 rifles, 2 shotguns, $42,000, 274 grams of cocaine, and 150 pounds of marijuana were seized. Four vehicles were also seized.

Those charged are as follows:

Martin Herrera-Diaz Jr., 29, Indianapolis, money laundering, possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Sandra Herrera, 22, Indianapolis, money laundering.

Jerzon Herrera, 28, Indianapolis, money laundering, distribution of cocaine.

Antonio Partida-Chavez, 29, Mexico, five counts of distribution of controlled substances.

Andy Partida-Chavez, 25, Indianapolis, distribution of controlled substances.

Brandon Vidal, 27, Indianapolis, distribution of controlled substances.

Miriam Rodriguez Arguello, 32, Indianapolis, distribution of controlled substances.

Eric Martinez, 25, Indianapolis, distribution of controlled substances.

Arnoldo Gonzalez Chavez, 23, Indianapolis, distribution of controlled substances.

If convicted of these drug trafficking charges, those charged with money laundering face up to 20 years imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and up to 3 years supervised release. If convicted, those charged with distribution of controlled substances face 10 years to life imprisonment, $10,000,000 fine, and not less than 5 years supervised release. Jerzon Herrera also faces an additional 20-year imprisonment, $1,000,000 fine and not less than 3 years supervised release for his distribution of cocaine charge. Martin Herrera-Diaz Jr. also faces an additional 10 years to life imprisonment, $10,000,000 fine, and no less than 5 years supervised release for the possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Acting U.S. Attorney John E. Childress of the Southern District of Indiana, FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan, and Acting Special Agent in Charge Tamera Cantu of IRS-CI’s Chicago Field Office made the announcement.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation.

Assistant United States Attorney Michelle P. Brady is prosecuting the case.

This prosecution is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF)

investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

An indictment is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

This is a release from the United States Department of Justice.