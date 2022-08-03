Final Main Street Nights Canceled Due to Severe Weather Forecast

The Village Green was full for the July 20 Main Street Nights. The planned final event of the summer is canceled, however, due to the threat of severe weather. (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Just two weeks ago, the Village Green was full. Children rode a zip line and a crowd approaching 500 people enjoyed the sounds of big band and jazz. This Wednesday, August 3, was to be the last celebration of the summer, Unity Day, with 500 free meals, multiple bounce houses, a car show, and live music to fill our hearts. The threat of severe weather, however, necessitates the cancellation of the festivities, what would have been the final Main Street Nights of the summer.

This August 3 date was the make-up date for a previously canceled Unity Day. There will be no make-up date for this event.

Village officials put out a message to soften the blow, “With heavy hearts,” Police said on social media, “the Park Forest Police Department, Village of Park Forest Recreation and Parks, and the Village of Park Forest made the decision to cancel our Unity Day celebration and Main Street Nights scheduled for Wednesday, August 3rd.”

“Sometimes it feels like Mother Nature is working against us,” the message continued. “The weather forecast for tomorrow afternoon and evening includes heavy, persistent rain and the potential for severe weather and storms. It would simply be irresponsible to put our residents and personnel in danger for the event, and bounce houses do NOT mix with thunderstorms and lightning. In a perfect world, we could wait until the last minute just in case the forecast is incorrect, but our partners need time to plan and the setup for the event takes a great deal of time.”

Thank you to Chuck Sabey and all members of Village Staff and volunteers who helped make this summer of celebrations on the Village Green awesome. Thanks especially for all of you who attended.

This young lady danced her heart out at Main Street Nights. (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)

So, enjoy some photos from the July 20 Main Street Nights, and we will see you at the remaining Farmers’ Markets — there is still a half-a-season to go — and other events on the calendar: the Park Forest Art Fair, art openings, and, a-hem, our Holiday Tree Lighting…?

Let’s enjoy the rest of the summer, severe weather and all.