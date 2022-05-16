For the First Time (Ever?) Non-Partisan Committee Raises Dues

Get involved and vote! (MGN)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Committee for Non-Partisan Local Government in Park Forest is a small group of dedicated, unpaid volunteers who facilitate communication between candidates running for local office and the residents in the community. For decades, membership dues to the Non-Partisan Committee have been locked at $3.

Why do we volunteer? Because volunteerism has always been strong in Park Forest, because this is a way to serve the community, and because life is about service. But the committee itself needs increased revenue to grow.

Park Forest began as an idea, a new suburb 40 miles south of Chicago, a planned community designed to provide housing for veterans returning from World War II. This self-governing community was built for the newly emerging middle class. The suburbs had previously been reserved for the upper class. Park Forest was a totally new idea, presented by village planners at the Palmer House in Chicago in October 1946, and making its debut as a village with residents in 1948.

From the beginning, Park Forest relied on its residents to participate in its governance. And residents were eager to participate in the new village. Non-Partisanship was the practice adopted from day one, and the Non-Partisan Committee was created seven years later, in 1955.

The Non-Partisan Committee facilitates communication between the candidates running for local office and the residents in the community and maintains a neutral stance on all the candidates throughout the election cycle. The NPC facilitates communication by hosting public forums held at Village Hall for candidates to meet the residents, and by distributing a candidate statement brochure.

The brochure features a headshot, or photo, of each candidate, and a written statement by each candidate telling the residents their ideas for leadership and why they should be elected.

The committee maintains a website, now under redesign, with time and labor donated.

Non-Partisanship is important because it asks each candidate to stand up as an individual and speak to the people about his or her ideas for leadership, without the crutch of leaning on or being endorsed by a political party, and without forming a slate with other candidates. Every candidate is an individual, and the residents get to know the ideas and motivation of each individual.

As the Non-Partisan Committee’s responsibilities haven’t changed since its inception 67 years ago, the membership dues haven’t changed much in that time either. So we are catching up with the times and updating our membership dues. With more, we can talk about doing more, and better reach the 21st century voter.

New Dues for the Non-Partisan Committee Follow

Individual – $20

Senior – $15

Family – $30

Contributing – $50

Organization – $100

Angel – $250

Membership Dues help the NPC pay for-the website domain, the organization’s post office box, voter registration contact information from the state which we give to each candidate, fees to maintain our standing as a non-profit organization with the state, photocopies of the candidate statement brochure-photocopies of the NPC membership brochure, snacks for forums or coffees when appropriate, and more.

As a paying member, one has the privilege of using his or her voice to ask prepared questions of the candidates out loud at the public forums.

The Non-Partisan Committee’s bank balance is low because we have not had the opportunity to have in-person forums due to the pandemic.

Today is the day to get involved in our local government, to support the free, volunteered services of the Non-Partisan Committee, and to do your part to serve the community as we maintain non-partisan elections in Park Forest.

Your support is greatly appreciated.

Learn more here: https://www.pfnpc.org/ or email the Non-Partisan Committee at [email protected]

Elissa Seeman serves as Secretary of the Committee for Non-Partisan Local Government in Park Forest.