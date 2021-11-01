Freedom Hall Performances Return November 9

Freedom Hall (Village of Park Forest Image)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- After more than a year of darkness, the stage at Freedom Hall in Park Forest will soon come alive with a full line-up of events for both its Main Series and Matinee Series beginning in November. Because of pandemic-related delays, the time between the schedule announcement and opening night has been reduced to two weeks rather than the normal two months.

Chuck Sabey, Cultural Arts Supervisor at Freedom Hall, announced that there will be six performances in the Main Series beginning with Higher and Higher: A Rock ‘N Soul Party with Chester Gregory at 7:30 pm on Friday, November 19. The Matinee Series starts a week earlier with the First Lady of Song: Alexis J. Roston Sings Ella Fitzgerald at 11 AM on Tuesday, November 9.

Higher and Higher: A Rock ‘N Roll Soul Party with Chester Gregory (Photo Freedom Hall Media)

As with most performance venues, Freedom Hall is instituting health and safety protocols because of COVID-19 for the safety of both patrons and performers. Patrons are required to show proof of vaccination, or a negative PCR COVID test performed within 72 hours of the event, along with photo identification. Accepted proofs of vaccination include the official CDC card or an electronic version of the card. As noted in the COVID-19 Safety Guidelines on the Freedom Hall website, at-home COVID test results are not valid for admittance.

In addition, regardless of vaccination status, the guidelines require that all patrons wear a face mask in all parts of the theatre.

First Lady of Song: Alexis J Roston Sings Ella Fitzgerald (Photo Freedom Hall Media)

Tickets for all events are available now and can be purchased at the Freedom Hall box office or online by following the links provided on the Freedom Hall website for the Main Series or the Matinee Series. For the first time, online Freedom Hall ticket purchasers will be able to review available seats and make their selection.

Season tickets that afford reduced rates on Main Series events can be secured by calling the box office on 708-747-0580.

Four of this year’s performances are rescheduled from March and April 2020 when the theatre had to shut down. Patrons who had tickets to the canceled performances can use their tickets for the rescheduled shows. The shows and their new performance dates are The First Lady of Song (11/9/21), Higher and Higher (11/19/21), Southern Nights (4/5/22), and Alex Cuba (4/9/22).

The full line-up of events can be viewed in the flyer below and more details on each performance can be found on the Freedom Hall website.