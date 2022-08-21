Gary Man Sentenced to 57 Months in Prison

For Firearm Offense

(MGN)

Hammond, IN-(ENEWSPF)- Keith Cloudy, 46 years old, of Gary, Indiana, was sentenced by United States District Court Senior Judge James T. Moody on his plea of guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson. Cloudy was sentenced to 57 months in prison followed by 2 years of supervised release.

According to documents in the case, on February 18, 2020, during a traffic stop of Cloudy’s vehicle in Gary, Indiana, law enforcement recovered a semi-automatic pistol. Cloudy’s criminal history revealed that he had two prior federal felony convictions, one in 2000 and another in 2015 for possessing with intent to distribute cocaine, and as such he is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Gang Response Investigative Team and the Gary Police Department. This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys David J. Nozick, Kevin F. Wolff and Michael J. Toth.

