Homicides Drop While Opioid Overdose Deaths Continue to Break Records in Cook County

Medical Examiner’s Office Releases Preliminary 2022 Data

Office of the Cook County Medical Examiner. (Cook County)

Cook County, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office is releasing preliminary statistics for cases it handled in 2022. The Office’s caseload significantly surpassed pre-COVID levels, with 10,443 cases falling under the Office’s jurisdiction last year. This is a drop from a peak caseload of 16,047 in 2020 and 12,612 cases in 2021. Before the pandemic began, the Office saw approximately 6,200 deaths in an average year. Nearly 43% of all cases in 2022 were Black and just over 14% were Latino.

The Office handled 927 homicides in 2022, 740 in the City of Chicago. Overall, homicides fell by more than 15% in Cook County from their peak in 2021. The other County municipalities with the highest number of homicides included Harvey with 15, Dolton with 11, Riverdale with nine, and Maywood with eight. African Americans were the victims of 76% of homicides, and Latinos accounted for more than 18% of homicide deaths. Males accounted for 86% of homicide deaths.

While overall homicides declined, the number of children killed went up by almost 13%, with 97 homicide victims under the age of 18; 21 were under the age of 10.

Year All Homicides Gun-Related Homicides Chicago Homicides 2022 927* 817* 740* 2021 1,094 1,007 839 2020 986 881 803 2019 675 588 533 2018 724 598 605

*Preliminary data

The County is also on pace to beat 2021’s record for opioid overdose deaths. While the Office still awaits the results of hundreds of toxicology tests, it has already confirmed 1,599 opioid overdose deaths for 2022. The MEO anticipates that approximately 400 – 500 of its pending cases will be due to opioid toxicity, putting the final number for 2022 over 2,000.

Of the opioid toxicity cases confirmed thus far, approximately 78% are male. African Americans make up 56% of the deaths, Latinos account for just under 15% and whites constitute over 28%. The age group most impacted is 50- to 59-year-olds, accounting for 28% of the overdose deaths. The year’s youngest opioid overdose death in Cook County was a 12-year-old boy from Chicago.

Year Opioid Overdose Deaths 2022 1,599* 2021 1,936 2020 1,840 2019 1,295 2018 1,138 2017 1,167 2016 1,081 2015 647

*Preliminary data

Overall, suicide rates in Cook County have remained consistent. Males continue to make up more than 3/4 of suicide deaths.

Year Total Suicides Black Latino White Asian Other Male/Female 2022 474* 19.5% 16% 60% 4.5% 0% 78%/22% 2021 506 19% 14% 59% 5.5% 2.5% 77%/23% 2020 453 22% 13% 58% 5% < 2% 79%/21% 2019 479 12% 16% 66% 6% < 1% 76%/24%

*Preliminary data

The MEO confirmed 2,479 COVID-19 deaths in 2022. This number does not represent all COVID deaths in Cook County in 2022 because, effective April 1, 2022, the Office stopped taking jurisdiction of the hospital, nursing home, and hospice COVID-19 deaths unless another factor is present that falls within the Office’s jurisdiction.

To access additional data from the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, please visit the case archive.

Help is available

Speak with someone today.

988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline

Hours: Available 24 hours.

Warning Signs of Suicide

Talking about wanting to die

Looking for a way to kill oneself

Talking about feeling hopeless or having no purpose

Talking about feeling trapped or in unbearable pain

Talking about being a burden to others

Increasing the use of alcohol or drugs

Acting anxious, agitated or recklessly

Sleeping too little or too much

Withdrawing or feeling isolated

Showing rage or talking about seeking revenge

Displaying extreme mood swings

The more of these signs a person shows, the greater the risk. Warning signs are associated with suicide but may not be what causes a suicide.

What To Do

If someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide:

Do not leave the person alone

Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs, or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt

Call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255)

Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional

This is news from Cook County.