52.3 F
Park Forest
Tuesday, January 3, 2023
The Free Press Isn't Free. Like what you see? Please subscribe.
LocalScienceMental HealthPark ForestRegional News

Homicides Drop While Opioid Overdose Deaths Continue to Break Records in Cook County

eNews Park Forest
By eNews Park Forest
0

Medical Examiner’s Office Releases Preliminary 2022 Data

Office of the Cook County Medical Examiner
Office of the Cook County Medical Examiner. (Cook County)

Cook County, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office is releasing preliminary statistics for cases it handled in 2022. The Office’s caseload significantly surpassed pre-COVID levels, with 10,443 cases falling under the Office’s jurisdiction last year. This is a drop from a peak caseload of 16,047 in 2020 and 12,612 cases in 2021. Before the pandemic began, the Office saw approximately 6,200 deaths in an average year. Nearly 43% of all cases in 2022 were Black and just over 14% were Latino. 

The Office handled 927 homicides in 2022, 740 in the City of Chicago. Overall, homicides fell by more than 15% in Cook County from their peak in 2021. The other County municipalities with the highest number of homicides included Harvey with 15, Dolton with 11, Riverdale with nine, and Maywood with eight. African Americans were the victims of 76% of homicides, and Latinos accounted for more than 18% of homicide deaths. Males accounted for 86% of homicide deaths. 

While overall homicides declined, the number of children killed went up by almost 13%, with 97 homicide victims under the age of 18; 21 were under the age of 10.

Year

All Homicides

Gun-Related Homicides

Chicago Homicides

2022

927*

817*

740*

2021

1,094

1,007

839

2020

986

881

803

2019

675

588

533

2018

724

598

605

*Preliminary data

The County is also on pace to beat 2021’s record for opioid overdose deaths. While the Office still awaits the results of hundreds of toxicology tests, it has already confirmed 1,599 opioid overdose deaths for 2022. The MEO anticipates that approximately 400 – 500 of its pending cases will be due to opioid toxicity, putting the final number for 2022 over 2,000. 

Of the opioid toxicity cases confirmed thus far, approximately 78% are male. African Americans make up 56% of the deaths, Latinos account for just under 15% and whites constitute over 28%. The age group most impacted is 50- to 59-year-olds, accounting for 28% of the overdose deaths. The year’s youngest opioid overdose death in Cook County was a 12-year-old boy from Chicago.

Year

Opioid Overdose Deaths

2022

1,599*

2021

1,936

2020

1,840

2019

1,295

2018

1,138

2017

1,167

2016

1,081

2015

647

*Preliminary data

Overall, suicide rates in Cook County have remained consistent. Males continue to make up more than 3/4 of suicide deaths.

YearTotal SuicidesBlackLatinoWhiteAsianOtherMale/Female
2022474*19.5%16%60%4.5%0%78%/22%
202150619%14%59%5.5%2.5%77%/23%
202045322%13%58%5%< 2%79%/21%
201947912%16%66%6%< 1%76%/24%

*Preliminary data

The MEO confirmed 2,479 COVID-19 deaths in 2022. This number does not represent all COVID deaths in Cook County in 2022 because, effective April 1, 2022, the Office stopped taking jurisdiction of the hospital, nursing home, and hospice COVID-19 deaths unless another factor is present that falls within the Office’s jurisdiction.

To access additional data from the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, please visit the case archive.

Help is available

Speak with someone today.

988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline

Hours: Available 24 hours.

Warning Signs of Suicide

  • Talking about wanting to die
  • Looking for a way to kill oneself
  • Talking about feeling hopeless or having no purpose
  • Talking about feeling trapped or in unbearable pain
  • Talking about being a burden to others
  • Increasing the use of alcohol or drugs
  • Acting anxious, agitated or recklessly
  • Sleeping too little or too much
  • Withdrawing or feeling isolated
  • Showing rage or talking about seeking  revenge
  • Displaying extreme mood swings

The more of these signs a person shows, the greater the risk. Warning signs are associated with suicide but may not be what causes a suicide.

What To Do

If someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide:

  • Do not leave the person alone
  • Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs, or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt
  • Call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255)
  • Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional

This is news from Cook County.

Comments
Previous article
Park Forest Home Prices Rise in 2022
eNews Park Forest
eNews Park Forest

Recent Articles

Stay Connected

3,847FansLike
1,260FollowersFollow
588SubscribersSubscribe

Local Advertisers

ENEWSPF NEWS ALERTS

Trending

Load more
Park Forest
scattered clouds
52.3 ° F
55.7 °
42.6 °
95 %
2.2mph
40 %
Wed
51 °
Thu
34 °
Fri
35 °
Sat
38 °
Sun
33 °

About Google Ads

The Google-supplied ads that appear on this website are not reviewed ahead of time and differ for each visitor. If anything offensive, inappropriate, or otherwise unwholesome appears, please notify us so we can take steps to block that specific advertiser. Email the URL or advertiser name to [email protected].

eNews Park Forest provides news and timely information for residents of Park Forest, Illinois, and surrounding communities. We are independent journalists and not affiliated with the Village of Park Forest in any way.

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright - 2006 - 2022 eNews Park Forest Inc.