How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying at Drama Group

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Drama Group is BACK LIVE!! After a devastating year of darkness, we’ve come back to light and life! We are excited to open our 90th Anniversary Season with the classic musical, HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING, directed by Andy Leahy. We want to see all the seats filled with smiling faces.
Showtimes for HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING are 7:30 pm Friday, October 7, 8, and 9; and Sunday matinee at 2:00 pm October 10.
The Drama Group has a new ticketing service! We are now using BookTix Ticketing and Livestreaming. All tickets are available by going to The Drama Group BookTix website dg.booktix.com where you will be directed to set up your account with “The Drama Group-BookTix Box Office.”
Out of concern for the health and safety of our theatre audiences, members, staff, and actors, The Drama Group has adopted the following COVID-19 protocol for the 2021-2022 season – Audience members will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative CoVid-19 PCR test results within 72 hours of the performance.
Synopsis – How to Succeed In Business Without Really Trying
It’s the “Mad Men” Musical!! This classic satire of big business, winner of seven Tony Awards, bristles with humor, romance, and song. Young window washer Finch, with the aid of a handbook, moves up the corporate ladder with a mixture of innocence and smarts. It’s just another day at the office in this heart-warming musical romp.
Rehearsal Photos
Cast – How to Succeed In Business Without Really Trying
|
NAME
|
CHARACTER
|
HOME
|
Dominiqe Adams
|
Miss Jones
|
Park Forest, IL
|
Rachel DeBoer
|
Rosemary
|
Crestwood, IL
|
Courtney Foschi
|
Smitty
|
Frankfort, IL
|
Joe Gomez
|
Jenkins, Janitor & TV Announcer
|
Palos Heights, IL
|
Dana Griffin /
|
Secretary / Janitor
|
Crete, IL
|
Owen Thomas
|
Bratt
|
Frankfort, IL
|
Samm Hilger
|
Hedy
|
Burbank, IL
|
Will Knox
|
Bud Frump
|
Flossmoor, IL
|
Charlie Misovye
|
Mr Twinble / Wally Womper
|
Chicago Heights, IL
|
Lukas Nowakowski
|
J. Pierrepont Finch
|
Mokena, IL
|
Keith Rumbaugh
|
J. B. Biggley
|
Park Forest, IL
|
Matthew Schufreider
|
Bratt
|
Chicago, IL
|
Sean Michael Williams
|
Gatch / Ovington
|
Chicago, IL
|
Pa Mela Woods
|
Miss Krumholtz
|
Chicago, IL
|
Ken Hawkley
|
Book Voice
|
|
|
|
|
Production Team
|
|
|
Andy Leahy
|
Director
|
Chicago Heights, IL
|
Terri Tinder
|
Asst Director
|
Beecher, IL
|
Rose Crockett
|
Production Manager
|
Chicago Heights, IL
|
Liz Yerkovich
|
Choreographer
|
New Lenox, IL
|
Roland Hatcher
|
Musical Director
|
Orland Park, IL
|
Dave Martin
|
Sound Director
|
Oak Forest, IL
|
Tyler Dawson
|
Lighting Designer
|
Romeoville, IL
|
Stacy Jancosek
|
Stage Manager
|
Dyer, IN
|
Diana Principe
|
Costumes
|
Crete, IL
|
Dayna Sterkowitz
|
Props
|
Homewood, IL
|
|
Make up & Hair
|
Chicago Heights, IL
|
Bob Sullivan
|
Set Construction
|
Homewood, IL
|
PJ Janicki
|
Paint Chair
|
Chicago, IL
|
Helene Jancosek /
|
Social Media / Facebook
|
Whiting, IN
|
Diane Kaffka /
|
Publicity
|
Tinley Park, IL
|
Tina Zagone
|
Marketing / Publicity
|
Olympia Fields, IL