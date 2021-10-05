How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying at Drama Group

The Drama Group is back live with How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying! (GRAPHIC SUPPLIED)

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Drama Group is BACK LIVE!! After a devastating year of darkness, we’ve come back to light and life! We are excited to open our 90th Anniversary Season with the classic musical, HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING, directed by Andy Leahy. We want to see all the seats filled with smiling faces.

Showtimes for HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING are 7:30 pm Friday, October 7, 8, and 9; and Sunday matinee at 2:00 pm October 10.

The Drama Group has a new ticketing service! We are now using BookTix Ticketing and Livestreaming. All tickets are available by going to The Drama Group BookTix website dg.booktix.com where you will be directed to set up your account with “The Drama Group-BookTix Box Office.”

Out of concern for the health and safety of our theatre audiences, members, staff, and actors, The Drama Group has adopted the following COVID-19 protocol for the 2021-2022 season – Audience members will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative CoVid-19 PCR test results within 72 hours of the performance.

Synopsis – How to Succeed In Business Without Really Trying

It’s the “Mad Men” Musical!! This classic satire of big business, winner of seven Tony Awards, bristles with humor, romance, and song. Young window washer Finch, with the aid of a handbook, moves up the corporate ladder with a mixture of innocence and smarts. It’s just another day at the office in this heart-warming musical romp.

Gatch (Sean Michael Williams) talks to Miss Jones (Dominiqe Adams) while J. Pierrepont Finch (Luke Nowakowski) listens in this rehearsal for “How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying” at The Drama Group, running October 1-10, 2021. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

Rehearsal Photos

See photos on Flickr.

Cast – How to Succeed In Business Without Really Trying

NAME CHARACTER HOME Dominiqe Adams Miss Jones Park Forest, IL Rachel DeBoer Rosemary Crestwood, IL Courtney Foschi Smitty Frankfort, IL Joe Gomez Jenkins, Janitor & TV Announcer Palos Heights, IL Dana Griffin /

Terri Tinder Secretary / Janitor

Secretary Crete, IL

Beecher, IL Owen Thomas Bratt Frankfort, IL Samm Hilger Hedy Burbank, IL Will Knox Bud Frump Flossmoor, IL Charlie Misovye Mr Twinble / Wally Womper Chicago Heights, IL Lukas Nowakowski J. Pierrepont Finch Mokena, IL Keith Rumbaugh J. B. Biggley Park Forest, IL Matthew Schufreider Bratt Chicago, IL Sean Michael Williams Gatch / Ovington Chicago, IL Pa Mela Woods Miss Krumholtz Chicago, IL Ken Hawkley Book Voice Production Team Andy Leahy Director Chicago Heights, IL Terri Tinder Asst Director Beecher, IL Rose Crockett Production Manager Chicago Heights, IL Liz Yerkovich Choreographer New Lenox, IL Roland Hatcher Musical Director Orland Park, IL Dave Martin Sound Director Oak Forest, IL Tyler Dawson Lighting Designer Romeoville, IL Stacy Jancosek Stage Manager Dyer, IN Diana Principe Costumes Crete, IL Dayna Sterkowitz Props Homewood, IL Regina Gadotti Camera Operator Richton Park, IL Make up & Hair Chicago Heights, IL Bob Sullivan Set Construction Homewood, IL PJ Janicki Paint Chair Chicago, IL Helene Jancosek /

Meghan Hoyt Social Media / Facebook

Social Media / Instagram Whiting, IN

Flossmoor, IL Diane Kaffka /

Kelly Campos Publicity

Marketing / Publicity Tinley Park, IL

Homewood, IL Tina Zagone Marketing / Publicity Olympia Fields, IL