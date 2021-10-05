How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying at Drama Group

by
How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
The Drama Group is back live with How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying! (GRAPHIC SUPPLIED)

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Drama Group is BACK LIVE!! After a devastating year of darkness, we’ve come back to light and life! We are excited to open our 90th Anniversary Season with the classic musical, HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING, directed by Andy Leahy.  We want to see all the seats filled with smiling faces.

Showtimes for HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING are 7:30 pm Friday, October 7, 8, and 9; and Sunday matinee at 2:00 pm October 10.

The Drama Group has a new ticketing service!  We are now using BookTix Ticketing and Livestreaming. All tickets are available by going to The Drama Group BookTix website dg.booktix.com  where you will be directed to set up your account with “The Drama Group-BookTix Box Office.”

Out of concern for the health and safety of our theatre audiences, members, staff, and actors, The Drama Group has adopted the following COVID-19 protocol for the 2021-2022 season – Audience members will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative CoVid-19 PCR test results within 72 hours of the performance.

Synopsis – How to Succeed In Business Without Really Trying

It’s the “Mad Men” Musical!! This classic satire of big business, winner of seven Tony Awards, bristles with humor, romance, and song. Young window washer Finch, with the aid of a handbook, moves up the corporate ladder with a mixture of innocence and smarts. It’s just another day at the office in this heart-warming musical romp.

Gatch (Sean Michael Williams) talks to Miss Jones (Dominiqe Adams) while J. Pierrepont Finch (Luke Nowakowski) listens in this rehearsal for “How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying” at The Drama Group, running October 1-10, 2021.
Gatch (Sean Michael Williams) talks to Miss Jones (Dominiqe Adams) while J. Pierrepont Finch (Luke Nowakowski) listens in this rehearsal for “How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying” at The Drama Group, running October 1-10, 2021. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

Rehearsal Photos

See photos on Flickr.

Cast – How to Succeed In Business Without Really Trying

NAME

CHARACTER

HOME

Dominiqe Adams

Miss Jones

Park Forest, IL

Rachel DeBoer

Rosemary

Crestwood, IL

Courtney Foschi

Smitty

Frankfort, IL

Joe Gomez

Jenkins, Janitor & TV Announcer

Palos Heights, IL

Dana Griffin /
Terri Tinder

Secretary / Janitor
Secretary

Crete, IL
Beecher, IL

Owen Thomas

Bratt

Frankfort, IL

Samm Hilger

Hedy

Burbank, IL

Will Knox

Bud Frump

Flossmoor, IL

Charlie Misovye

Mr Twinble / Wally Womper

Chicago Heights, IL

Lukas Nowakowski

J. Pierrepont Finch

Mokena, IL

Keith Rumbaugh

J. B. Biggley

Park Forest, IL

Matthew Schufreider

Bratt

Chicago, IL

Sean Michael Williams

Gatch / Ovington

Chicago, IL

Pa Mela Woods

Miss Krumholtz

Chicago, IL

Ken Hawkley

Book Voice

 

 

 

 

    Production Team

 

 

Andy Leahy

Director

Chicago Heights, IL

Terri Tinder

Asst Director

Beecher, IL

Rose Crockett

Production Manager

Chicago Heights, IL

Liz Yerkovich

Choreographer

New Lenox, IL

Roland Hatcher

Musical Director

Orland Park, IL

Dave Martin

Sound Director

Oak Forest, IL

Tyler Dawson

Lighting Designer

Romeoville, IL

Stacy Jancosek

Stage Manager

Dyer, IN

Diana Principe

Costumes

Crete, IL

Dayna Sterkowitz

Props

Homewood, IL

Regina Gadotti

Camera Operator

Richton Park, IL

Make up  & Hair

Chicago Heights, IL

Bob Sullivan

Set Construction

Homewood, IL

PJ Janicki

Paint Chair

Chicago, IL

Helene Jancosek /
Meghan Hoyt

Social Media / Facebook
Social Media / Instagram

Whiting, IN
Flossmoor, IL

Diane Kaffka /
Kelly Campos

Publicity
Marketing / Publicity

Tinley Park, IL
Homewood, IL

Tina Zagone

 

Marketing / Publicity

Olympia Fields, IL