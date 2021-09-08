Park Forest Art Fair Returns September 18-19

Photo by John Hudzik: 2021 Park Forest Art Fair

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The 65th Annual Park Forest Art Fair returns on September 18-19 after taking 2020 off due to COVID concerns. The fair runs from 10 am to 5 pm both days and, as in the past, is located on the Village Green and Main Street in Downtown Park Forest.

The Tall Grass Arts Association sponsors the free event, which is recognized as one of the favorite small-town art fairs in the country by ArtFairCalendar.com, a leading website covering juried art fairs nationwide.

According to event chairperson Janet Muchnik, this year’s fair will feature many returning favorites as well as new exhibitors. Local artists appearing at this year’s event include Georgeann Davis and Patricia Moore from Park Forest. While COVID concerns have kept many artists from traveling long distances to exhibit, there will be exhibitors from across the Midwest, as well as Florida and Arizona. This year’s fair features painting, woodworking, printmaking, photography, sculpture, ceramics, and jewelry making.

While some art fairs have reported lower artist participation this year, Muchnik reports that is not an issue for Park Forest. More than 50 artists have registered for the fair to date, including nineteen artists exhibiting in Park Forest for the first time. A full list of the artists and their media type can be found at the end of this article.

A new feature this year will be a “People’s Choice” award given to the artist that fair attendees believe is the best artist across all mediums. Ballots are provided at the information booth. Not only does the winning artist get a cash prize, but four additional prizes will be given to those submitting nominations.

Children are not left out of the activities at the fair. There will be a Kids’ Art Alley, which will offer hands-on arts and craft activities, an art contest, and face painting.

For safety, the fair organizers are closely monitoring the CDC guidance on COVID precautions. Franciscan Hospital is supplying each artist booth with hand sanitizer and signs are available to all artists to use at their discretion requesting that masks be worn or limiting the number of patrons in a booth at the same time. Tents will be spread out to allow adequate social distancing.

Food vendors and food trucks will be on-site both days of the fair, located just off Main Street between Vintrendi Wines and the Dulce by Dori Bakery & Sweet Shop.

There will be live music featured each day. On Saturday the village will present Main Street Music Fest and on Sunday, the folk singing duo, Patchouli, will perform.

More information on the Art Fair can be found on the Tall Grass Arts website.

Artists Scheduled As the 65th Park Forest Art Fair Returns

Last Name First Name City State Medium – type Anderson Brenda Crown Point IN pottery Anderson Jay Joliet IL digital photography Arnold Tim Villa Park IL ceramics Bator Robert Chicago IL photography Bevill Ellen Grenier Morris IL fiber handwoven wearables Boykin Terry Olympia Fields IL polymer clay, digital prints Boyle William Belvidere IL Windsor chair maker Brenner Peter Elgin IL sterling silver & copper jewelry Chen Raymond Morton Grove IL watercolor Chomyn Joe South Bend IN thrown porcelain Ciccotti Art Ames IA handblown glass Cole Carri Highland IN jewelry Cook Sylvia Chicago IL polymer clay jewelry Davis Georgeann Park Forest IL lampwork beads /jewelry Gearhart Peggy New Carlisle IN jewelry Glenn Debra Olympia Fields IL polymer clay, leather & metal jewelry Gutierrez Geannina Elgin IL watercolor/mixed media Hafer Margi Frankfort IL watercolor & mm/collage Herbrand Keith Palm Harbor FL pottery – using fine porcelains, carved, beaded, pierced and glazed with a crystalline glaze Horan Brian LaGrange Park IL photography Hubbard Janet Oak Creek WI jewelry-metal & beadwork Johnson Susan Richton Park IL pastels Joyce Maggie (Gerwatoski) Chicago IL optical lens jewelry Lahlum Linnea Buffalo Grove IL jewelry Lemerand Susan Brookfield IL mixed media/stained glass Lewis Jean Glenwood IL pastel Luckhaupt Raymond Homewood IL wood Lukas Susan Greenfield WI digital Mason Barb Flossmoor IL jewelry McGee Tara Hazel Crest IL jewelry Meyer Jennifer Lansing IL found object sculptures Miklaszewski Marie Union Pier MI beach stone jewelry Moore Patricia Park Forest IL Mixed Media & acrylic Mroczek John Mishawaka IN 14K gold & sterling silver jewelry Mroczek Damen Mishawaka IN sterling silver jewelry Nardi Bob Oak Forest IL photography Nyanhongo Gedion Phoenix AZ stone sculpture Oehlke Lynne Mequon WI sterling silver/natural stone jewelry Payne Gloria Elwood IL acrylic Podbielski Jan Peotone IL gem cutting & silversmithing Rasmussen Jay Maplewood MN photography Rhoads Jerry St. Joseph IL turned wood items Robinson Carol Downers Grove IL manipulated photography Rogowski Margaret Lockport IL baltic amber jewelry Ruppert Antonia Lyons IL painter Schmidt Richard Frankfort IL oil Squillo Sandy Clarendon Hills IL wire wrapped jewelry Stein Doug Monroe MI photography Stemley Melvina Dolton IL hats-purses-pillows Stewart Patricia Chicago IL assemblages leather, wood fabric on museum wrapped canvas Taylor Pearlie Hazel Crest IL acrylic Trzyna Mary Ann Frankfort IL pastel & oil Turner Randy & Joy Paris IL hand-blown glass Waddington Liz McHenry IL watercolor Wade Susan St. John IN hand-crafted jewelry Waite William Waterloo WI wooden puzzles Walker Sandy Alexandria IN jewelry & collage Widmer Don Chicago IL pulp painting on handmade paper Witlock Marikay Peter Chicago Heights IL pastel

From the 64th Park Forest Art Fair