Orbert Davis’ Chicago Jazz Philharmonic Pays Tribute to Freddie Hubbard With Forward Momentum Concert November 20

University Park, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Chicago Jazz Philharmonic (CJP), under the direction of artistic director and co-founder Orbert Davis, brings “Forward Momentum” to Governors State University (GSU) Center for Performing Arts (the Center) for one night only: Saturday, November 20 at 7:30 p.m. This cross-generational concert will showcase notable, up-and-coming musicians alongside Orbert Davis and Chicago jazz legends.

Orbert Davis. (orbertdavis.com)

Trumpeters Victor Garcia and Pharez Witted join Davis in paying tribute to Freddie Hubbard’s innovative jazz-fusion style. Saxophonists Mwata Bowden (GSU alumnus, MA ’79) and Ari Brown will play alongside emerging saxophonists Justin Smith (GSU alumnus, BA ’18) and Kevin King (CJP Jazz Academy alumnus). Other highlights include award-winning vocalist Maggie Brown and her sister, Africa, paying tribute to their legendary father, Oscar Brown Jr.

Orbert Davis shares, “I am so proud of our continued partnership with the Center for Performing Arts and Governors State University. These collaborations are part of our long-term goal to more deeply establish Third Stream Jazz within higher education, and to expand creative practice among musicians in continual and exciting ways.”

Coined in 1967 by Gunther Schuller, “Third Stream” is a musical genre that merges jazz and classical traditions. Chicago Jazz Philharmonic presents Third Stream to bridge communities, educate the next generation of musicians, encourage cross-cultural dialogue, and expand creative practice.

This is the Center’s fifth collaboration with Orbert Davis’ Chicago Jazz Philharmonic. Their first collaboration began in 2013 with ‘DuSable to Obama: Chicago’s Black Metropolis’, followed in 2014 with ‘Mardi Gras Carnival’ featuring the world premiere of Orbert Davis’ original piece ‘Survival of the Saints’, ‘The Monk Meets the First Lady’ in 2017, and a virtual concert ‘Messages of Hope’ in June 2021.

Forward Momentum is generously supported by the Illinois Arts Council Touring Fund with media sponsor WDCB 90.9FM: Chicago’s Home for Jazz and Blues.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit CenterTickets.net