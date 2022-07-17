Kopy’s Kolumn: Sundae Funday, Tall Grass MULIT-PLICITY

The publisher courtesy of the Village Manager. (Feb. 20, 2019)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- For about six months a year, we cheer on baseball. We all have hope at the beginning of the season, though some of us, myself included, realize that our hopes of a post-season, let alone a World Series, are a world away. Still, I enjoy commiserating with my father a few times a week about the recent upturns and slumps of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Too often, our conversations start like this:

“Hey, Dad, how you doing?”

“Well, better than the Pirates!”

I’m still grateful for those calls for as long as they may last.

No matter how you’re spending summer, which team or sport or activity you cheer on, these days are wonderful in Park Forest.

Sundae Funday

Today saw an ice cream social outside on the Village Green from noon to 4 PM. Billed as a Sundae Funday, members of the Human Relations Commission volunteered in force. This was another “win” for commission members and Evelyn Sterling-Randle, Community Relations Coordinator. From left to right, behind the table serving residents are Delilah, Asia, Aricka, and Cerritha Price. Four members of the commission were present today. Not pictured but greeting people at a table were Charman Monray Larry and commission member Judith Gonzales.

Sundae Funday with Human Relations Commission members and volunteers (L to R) Delilah, Asia, Aricka, and Cerritha Price. (Gary Kopycinski)

Judith said she was in her first year as a Commission on Human Relations member. Previously she was on the Planning and Zoning Commission for about seven years.

“Everybody’s valuable,” Chairperson Monray Larry said speaking of the wonderful turnout of commission members and volunteers. “Everybody has their service, and everybody wants to serve. They come here because they love Park Forest and they love what we do for Park Forest.”

“Together, we come out whenever there’s an event,” Ms. Larry continued, “Whenever Evelyn needs us we’re here for her to back her and make this thing happen.”

Evelyn Sterling-Randle’s enthusiasm is contagious. Just speak with her for a few minutes, and you’ll pick up on that quickly. There are equally enthusiastic members on the commission.

Tall Grass and MULTI-PLICITY

See MULTI-PLICITY at Tall Grass Arts Association. These Beatles portraits are available for $1200 each. (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)

After enjoying some ice cream, I wandered inside Tall Grass Arts Association, the entrance just north of Village Hall on the Green. I was fortunate to find Claudia Craemer inside. Claudia is an artist and the curator of the current show, MULTI-PLICITY, running just one more week through July 23.

Ms. Craemer commented on the artists who show works at Tall Grass.

“Many are from this region but many ship their work from way across the country,” she said. “We draw people from as far west as California and Arizona, and we’ve had from New York and New Jersey. The recent show we had before [MULTI-PLICITY] we had a young man from Ontario, Canada.”

“[MULIT-PLICITY is] kind of a mixed bag of more familiar regional people,” she continued, “and several who we’ve never had here before, brand new people to show here.”

MULTI-PLICITY runs through July 23. (Gary Kopycinski)

The next show after MULTI-PLICITY will open on Saturday, August 6. This will be the annual show of Tall Grass juried artists. Ms. Craemer described the Tall Grass artists as a family of artists. “Once you’re in, you stay in for life. So, many of those folks we’ll be seeing over and over again, every year, and there are 20 or 30 new juried artists that they chose this year,” Ms. Craemer said. “Many of those will be in that show too for their first time.”

MULTI-PLICITY is incredible. If you have some money put away, bring your checkbook or debit card, as most of the pieces are for sale. There are some amazing acrylics and watercolors — two of my favorite mediums.

The upcoming show of juried Tall Grass artists will run through the closing day of the Park Forest Art Fair, scheduled for September 17 and 18 in Downtown Park Forest.

For now? Enjoy the “sundaes” you might make for yourself at home, the upcoming Main Street Nights — the next is TUESDAY this week — and every of the lazy, dog days of summer.

And every last pitch on the diamond.

Gary Kopycinski is the Editor & Publisher of eNews Park Forest.