South Holland Master Chorale To Present ‘Songs of Celebration’

The South Holland Master Chorale. (SUPPLIED)

South Holland, IL-(ENEWSPF)- South Holland Master Chorale will perform a variety of “Songs of Celebration” on two Sundays in October.

The 85-voice community chorale will present the concerts on Oct. 2 at 4 p.m. at First Reformed Church, 15924 South Park Ave., South Holland, and on Oct. 16 at 4 p.m. at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 8501 Calumet Ave., Munster.

These will be the debut concerts for the Chorale’s new music director, Philip J. Bauman. The concerts will feature music that is long associated with a variety of celebratory occasions, including coronations and weddings to songs that celebrate patriotism, biblical leaders, simple living, and the African-American voice.

Philip Bauman

“There are so many ways we incorporate song into our daily life and rituals,” Bauman said. “This concert explores some of those events that have evoked great and lasting melodies and compositions. Great composers such as George Frederick Handel, Aaron Copland, Randall Thompson, and John Rutter are just a few of those contributing to the classic choral literature of our concert.”

While the concert program was created weeks before the recent passing of Queen Elizabeth II and the coming coronation of King Charles III, one of the featured works will be Handel’s Coronation Anthem “Let Thy Hand Be Strengthened,” originally composed for the coronation of King George II in 1727, and used in all subsequent English coronations. Among other works on the program are Peter J. Wilhousky’s classic arrangement of “Battle Hymn of the Republic;” “The Last Words of David” by Randall Thompson; a setting of Robert Frost’s poem “The Road Not Taken,” also by Randall Thompson; “Total Praise” by Richard Smallwood; and a stirring arrangement of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” by Heather Sorenson.

“I am looking forward to sharing the great work and tremendous talent of this diverse Chorale with the community,” Bauman added. “With more than 80 voices coming together from 38 different communities, all for the love of song, this choir is quite remarkable. It is truly representative of the diverse community it has served for more than 25 years in the Southland and Northwest Indiana.”

Bauman also offered praise for pianist Marilyn Bourgeois, who has served as the Chorale’s accompanist for all those years.

All Chorale concerts are free. Free-will donations will be accepted. Audience members are asked to adhere to updated CDC guidelines regarding wearing of masks at the concerts with concern for one’s own health and that of fellow audience members. Chorale singers will be masked during the performances.

For more information, visit the website at www.southhollandmasterchorale.org, or email [email protected].