South Suburban Singers Ready to Lift Voices Again

The South Holland Master Chorale. (Photo: SUPPLIED)

South Holland, IL-(ENEWSPF)- After more than a year and a half of absence, members of South Holland Master Chorale are overjoyed to announce their return to active singing and are eagerly preparing for upcoming holiday performances.

The last public concerts the Chorale performed were in December 2019, before the group canceled rehearsals in March 2020 because of the COVID pandemic. During the lockdown, Chorale members kept in touch through emails, phone calls, and regular statements from the South Holland Master Chorale board and director Albert M. Jackson.

“Those were tough times for everyone,” Jackson said. “The Chorale has really become like an extended family, and it was very difficult not to be able to meet and support one another.”

Even when conditions began to ease, the Chorale board was hesitant to begin rehearsals out of concern for the health of the members and the families. Regular rehearsals finally began Sept. 13, with the requirement that all participants be fully vaccinated and masked during rehearsals. Singers also are directed to maintain social distance while singing.

Jackson said the return to singing together has brought palpable excitement to the choristers. “While we are steadfastly taking all the best preventive and protective measures to mitigate the spread of the COVID virus, we are joyfully engaging once again in rehearsals and preparation for our Christmas concerts. Current plans are for two concerts in December, with the expectation of continuing our regular season in spring 2022 as well.”

Concerts are planned for two dates in December, when the Chorale will be joined by the Chicago Gargoyle Brass Ensemble for a program of traditional and contemporary holiday favorites by Robert Shaw, Philip Stopford, Ralph Vaughn Williams, and others. Featured work of the holiday programs will be the magnificent “Gloria” by John Rutter.

Performances will be Sunday, Dec. 5, at 4 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 17951 Dixie Highway, Homewood; and Sunday, Dec. 12, at 4 p.m. at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 500 Northgate Drive, Dyer, Indiana. Concerts are free of charge, with freewill donations accepted. In line with health recommendations and out of an abundance of caution, audience members will be required to wear masks at the performances.

For more information, visit the Chorale’s website at www.southhollandmasterchorale.org or email [email protected]

This community news is from the South Holland Master Chorale.