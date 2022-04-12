CROWNS Coming to The Drama Group

The ladies of CROWNS – The Gospel Musical. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Drama Group is pleased to continue our 90th Anniversary season, with a rousing production of CROWNS, the Gospel Musical by Regina Taylor and directed by Marylee Hoganson.

Showtimes for CROWNS are 7:30 pm beginning Friday, April 29. It continues on April 30, May 5, 6, and 7; Sunday matinees at 2:00 pm on May 1 and 8.

The Drama Group has a new ticketing service! We are now using BookTix Ticketing and Livestreaming. All tickets are available by going to The Drama Group BookTix website dg.booktix.com, where you will be directed to set up your account with “The Drama Group-BookTix Box Office.”

COVID-19 PROTOCOL FOR CROWNS

Out of concern for the health and safety of our theatre audiences, members, staff, and actors, The Drama Group has adopted the following COVID-19 protocol for the 2021-2022 season – Audience members will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative CoVid-19 PCR test result within 72 hours of the performance.

SYNOPSIS – CROWNS, the Gospel Musical

Winner of the Helen Hayes Awards for Best Production and Best Musical, “Crowns” is a moving and celebratory musical play in which hats become a springboard for an exploration of history and identity as seen through the eyes of Yolanda, a young African American woman who has been sent South to stay with her aunt after her brother is killed in a northern city.

As strong women tell the stories of their lives through stories of their hats, Yolanda witnesses a tradition tracing back to African rituals and slavery and forward to the New Testament and contemporary fashion. Gospel music and dance underscore and support the narratives.

CAST AND CREW OF CROWNS

NAME CHARACTER HOME Liane Williams Mother Shaw Chicago, IL Lauren Jackson Mabel Calumet City, IL Carolyn Spencer Velma Matteson, IL Elaine Landrum Wanda Olympia Fields, IL Keneisha Richards Jeanette Chicago, IL Brittany Eubanks Yolanda Glenwood, IL Tyrone Eaves Pastor / Father / Man Harvey, IL Ben White Pastor / Father / Man Lynwood, IL Production Team Marylee Hoganson Director Homewood, IL Cordaro Johnson Asst Director / Choreography Chicago, IL Charles Hayes Music Director Chicago, IL Elliott Bell Assistant Music Director Chicago, IL Joshua Miller Original Choreography Augusta, NC Tina Zagone Movement / Choreography Olympia Fields, IL Russ Hoganson Set Design Homewood, IL Jennifer Larkin Lighting Design New Lenox, IL Kyna Sympson Makeup and hair Park Forest, IL Wayne “Skipp” Poulton Costumes Chicago Heights, IL Mary Ellen Fawk Asst Costumes / Props Chicago Heights, IL Diane Principe Asst Costumes Crete, IL Stephen Lopez Sound Design Chicago, IL Jennifer Larkin Lighting New Lenox, IL MJ Renzi Stage Manager New Lenox, IL Chuck Kaffka Set Construction Tinley Park, IL Barbara Whitney Paint Chair Richton Park, IL Meghan Hoyt Social Media / Instagram Flossmoor, IL Diane Kaffka /

Kelly Campos Publicity

Marketing / Publicity Tinley Park, IL

Homewood, IL Tina Zagone Marketing / Publicity Olympia Fields, IL