CROWNS Coming to The Drama Group

eNews Park Forest
By eNews Park Forest
1
The ladies of CROWNS
The ladies of CROWNS – The Gospel Musical. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Drama Group is pleased to continue our 90th Anniversary season, with a rousing production of CROWNS, the Gospel Musical by Regina Taylor and directed by Marylee Hoganson.

Showtimes for CROWNS are 7:30 pm beginning Friday, April 29. It continues on April 30, May 5, 6, and 7; Sunday matinees at 2:00 pm on May 1 and 8.

The Drama Group has a new ticketing service! We are now using BookTix Ticketing and Livestreaming. All tickets are available by going to The Drama Group BookTix website dg.booktix.com, where you will be directed to set up your account with “The Drama Group-BookTix Box Office.”

COVID-19 PROTOCOL FOR CROWNS

Out of concern for the health and safety of our theatre audiences, members, staff, and actors, The Drama Group has adopted the following COVID-19 protocol for the 2021-2022 season – Audience members will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative CoVid-19 PCR test result within 72 hours of the performance.

SYNOPSIS – CROWNS, the Gospel Musical

Winner of the Helen Hayes Awards for Best Production and Best Musical, “Crowns” is a moving and celebratory musical play in which hats become a springboard for an exploration of history and identity as seen through the eyes of Yolanda, a young African American woman who has been sent South to stay with her aunt after her brother is killed in a northern city.

As strong women tell the stories of their lives through stories of their hats, Yolanda witnesses a tradition tracing back to African rituals and slavery and forward to the New Testament and contemporary fashion. Gospel music and dance underscore and support the narratives.

CAST AND CREW OF CROWNS

NAMECHARACTERHOME
Liane WilliamsMother ShawChicago, IL
Lauren JacksonMabelCalumet City, IL
Carolyn SpencerVelmaMatteson, IL
Elaine LandrumWandaOlympia Fields, IL
Keneisha RichardsJeanetteChicago, IL
Brittany EubanksYolandaGlenwood, IL
Tyrone EavesPastor / Father / ManHarvey, IL
Ben WhitePastor / Father / ManLynwood, IL
   
Production Team  
Marylee HogansonDirectorHomewood, IL
Cordaro JohnsonAsst Director / ChoreographyChicago, IL
Charles HayesMusic DirectorChicago, IL
Elliott BellAssistant Music DirectorChicago, IL
Joshua MillerOriginal ChoreographyAugusta, NC
Tina ZagoneMovement / ChoreographyOlympia Fields, IL
Russ HogansonSet DesignHomewood, IL
Jennifer LarkinLighting DesignNew Lenox, IL
Kyna SympsonMakeup and hairPark Forest, IL
Wayne “Skipp” PoultonCostumesChicago Heights, IL
Mary Ellen FawkAsst Costumes / PropsChicago Heights, IL
Diane PrincipeAsst CostumesCrete, IL
Stephen LopezSound DesignChicago, IL
Jennifer LarkinLightingNew Lenox, IL
MJ RenziStage ManagerNew Lenox, IL
Chuck KaffkaSet ConstructionTinley Park, IL
Barbara WhitneyPaint ChairRichton Park, IL
Meghan HoytSocial Media / InstagramFlossmoor, IL
Diane Kaffka /
Kelly Campos		Publicity
Marketing / Publicity		Tinley Park, IL
Homewood, IL
Tina Zagone  Marketing / PublicityOlympia Fields, IL
