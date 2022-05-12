I Am Abel’s Annual Heroes Gala Features Actress/Comedian Kim Coles

As We Bridge the Gap in Health Disparities

Kim Coles By John Mathew Smith and www.celebrity-photos.com from Laurel Maryland, USA – Kim Coles, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=75150014

Flossmoor, IL-(ENEWSPF)- On Saturday, May 14, 2022, the I Am Abel Foundation will host its Annual Heroes Gala, in Roaring Twenties style, at the beautiful Idlewild Country Club, 19201 Dixie Hwy, in Flossmoor, IL. This is a celebration of Chicago’s heroes in healthcare, along with two incredible Chicago area medical students who will receive the coveted “STILL STANDING” Student Resilience Award. Actress/Comedian extraordinaire, Kim Coles, mostly known as the unforgettable and lovable “Synclaire” on the comedy series, “Living Single,” will highlight our VIP Reception at 5:30 p.m. Following at 6:30 p.m., this highly anticipated gala will treat the attendees to an amazing evening of inspiration and entertainment.

Dr. LaMenta “Sweetie” Conway, our esteemed founder and leader, and mentor to Chicago’s next generation of healthcare heroes says, “This annual event is our Foundation’s major fundraiser that helps us power many very important preclinical, STEM and academic programs designed particularly to bridge the gap in health and healthcare disparities. So we hope you will generously support this gala.”

I Am Abel Foundation is closing the gap while preparing our Chicago area students, from middle school to college graduates, for careers in medicine and service to humanity.

The vivacious ​Kim Coles encourages everyone to “Grab your flapper dress and fedora, hang out with me and party with a purpose.”

This Gala precedes our Chicago Health and Medical Careers City-Wide Student Conference on May 20th and 21st and kicks off a summer steep in education and enrichment experiences for young people. To purchase Gala tickets, register for the Conference, make a donation or learn more about our programs, go to www.iamabel.org. Select the Programs tab to register for your chosen event(s).

I Am Abel Foundation – Our Foundation believes that suboptimal education combined with inadequate mentoring and opportunities are key barriers for our children. Through our outreach efforts, we strive to focus our students on serving others with their gifts and talents. Through our camps, conferences, internships and mentoring programs, we are determined to increase exposure, education and opportunities for underrepresented minorities in math, science, research, medicine, public health and medical entrepreneurship, with a strong emphasis on expanding our pipelines to medicine and research.