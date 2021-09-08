IPO to Perform at Farmers Market

The Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra, Stilian Kirov, Music Director.

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Shop for your fruits and vegetables while accompanied by classical music from the Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra (IPO) at the Park Forest Farmers Market on Saturday, September 11, at 11 a.m.

The 30-minute pop-up concert will feature a string trio from the IPO playing selections from Vivaldi, Handel, and Mozart. The performers appearing are Linda Veleckis Nussbaum and Nina Saito on violin, and Emily Mantell on cello.

The IPO will also perform an afternoon of outdoor music on the Park Forest Village Green at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 2. Additional details on this event will be released soon and be reported in eNews Park Forest.

The Farmers Market is located at 152 Main Street in Park Forest, just east of Downtown Park Forest. Since its inception in 1974, it has brought local farmers, vendors, and businesses together with residents desiring locally raised and produced products. It is open every Saturday from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. from May 1 through October 30.

About the IPO

Now in its 44th season, the Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra (IPO) is a leading performing arts organization in Chicago’s Southland providing professional orchestral music of beauty and excellence to the region. IPO’s repertoire ranges from Baroque and Classical masterpieces to world premieres and modern favorites. The Illinois Council of Orchestras named IPO the “Illinois Professional Orchestra of the Year” in 1992, 2010, and 2020, recognizing IPO’s overall artistic excellence.

After being forced to ‘reimagine’ our 2020-21 season into a virtual space, IPO is excited for our jubilant return to the stage for our 44th season.

Kicking off with a celebratory Opening Night on October 16th, the 2021-22 season features a stellar lineup of performances and musicians of seven concerts with featured IPO principal musicians and guest artists: violinist Rachel Barton Pine, pianist William Wolfram, and a performance by The Joffrey Academy of Dance, the official school of The Joffrey Ballet.

All performances will take place at the IPO’s performance venue; Ozinga Chapel on the campus of Trinity Christian College in Palos Heights. (Source: ipomusic.org)