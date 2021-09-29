IPO to Perform “Bach to Pops” on Village Green

IPO Musicians Emily Mantell, Kristen Wiersum, and Linda Veleckis Nussbaum perform at the Park Forest Farmers Market 9-11-21. (Photo by Deborah Gladstone)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Musicians from the Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra will be performing on the Park Forest Village Green at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 2. The program “Bach to Pops” will include a wide variety of music from classical to ragtime to blues.

The one-hour free performance features five IPO musicians: Greg Fudala (trumpet), Kari Lee (trumpet), Brian Goodwin (horn), Tom Stark (trombone), and Sean Whitaker (tuba).

Included in the performance are the following selections:

“Serabande and Minuet” by Bach, arranged by John Corely

“Rags” by Scott Joplin

Two compositions by Fats Waller and Jelly Roll Morton

Music from “Hair” by Galt McDermott

When TV Show Themes Were Real Music

“St. Louis Blues” by W.C. Handy

Commenting on last year’s IPO performance, Chuck Sabey, Park Forest Cultural Arts Supervisor, noted “The Village was excited to partner with the IPO last year to create live music opportunities when public events had limited the maximum number of attendees because of COVID-19. The concert last October was a memorable event for all who attended. IPO is recognized as a premier orchestra in the region, and we are glad to have them in concert in the heart of Park Forest!”

“Bach to Pops” looks to be an enjoyable, enriching experience.

IPO Trio Performs at the Farmers Market

The IPO performed at the Farmers Market on Saturday, September 11. The 30-minute pop-up concert featured a string trio from the IPO playing selections from Vivaldi, Handel, and Mozart. The performers were Linda Veleckis Nussbaum and Nina Saito on violin and Emily Mantell on cello. Cat Walby, the IPO Development Director, accompanied them for the performance.

Care to hear what you missed? Play this video or call it up on your smart device (currently processing – Sept. 29, 3:14 PM):

About the IPO

Now in its 44th season, the Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra (IPO) is a leading performing arts organization in Chicago’s Southland providing professional orchestral music of beauty and excellence to the region. IPO’s repertoire ranges from Baroque and Classical masterpieces to world premieres and modern favorites. The Illinois Council of Orchestras named IPO the “Illinois Professional Orchestra of the Year” in 1992, 2010, and 2020, recognizing IPO’s overall artistic excellence.

After being forced to ‘reimagine’ our 2020-21 season into a virtual space, IPO is excited for our jubilant return to the stage for our 44th season.

Kicking off with a celebratory Opening Night on October 16th, the 2021-22 season features a stellar lineup of performances and musicians of seven concerts with featured IPO principal musicians and guest artists: violinist Rachel Barton Pine, pianist William Wolfram, and a performance by The Joffrey Academy of Dance, the official school of The Joffrey Ballet.

All performances will take place at the IPO’s performance venue; Ozinga Chapel on the campus of Trinity Christian College in Palos Heights. (Source: ipomusic.org)