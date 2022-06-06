67.1 F
Park Forest
Monday, June 6, 2022
Kirby Rehabilitation Hosting Open House at New Matteson Headquarters

eNews Park Forest
By eNews Park Forest
Stick figure image of two dancers in front of triangle
Kirby Rehabilitation is hosting an open house June 15 at their new headquarters in Matteson. (Image Kirby rehabilitation, Inc.)

Matteson, IL-(ENEWSPF)- On Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at 11:00 am, Kirby Rehabilitation will have a grand opening of their new headquarters located at 600 Holiday Plaza Drive, Suite 170, Matteson, Illinois (in the Business Center of the Holiday Inn, Matteson). Kirby Rehabilitation, Inc. Is a behavioral health services provider that brings positive health and wholeness to Chicago’s Southern Suburbs and South Side. They provide intervention and prevention in crisis situations involving domestic violence and substance abuse for people of any age. They help preserve families by offering parent education, anger management, and working with youth so they do not end up in the foster care system.

Kirby Rehabilitation offers evidence-based solutions, practices, and compassionate care from professionals uniquely attuned to the concerns of people of color. The agency’s approach to behavioral health is client focused. Kirby Rehabilitation assures their clients that they are there to help them where they are and rehabilitate behavior while not penalizing them for choosing to get help. The agency, founded in 1998, has provided comprehensive care to thousands of individuals and families. They serve over three hundred clients per year.

For more information, go to http://www.kirbyrehab.org

eNews Park Forest
eNews Park Forest

