Wednesday, July 13, 2022
Leading Ladies Debuts in August at the Drama Group

eNews Park Forest
By eNews Park Forest
7

Leading Ladies at the Drama Group

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Look for Leading Ladies at the Drama Group in August. The Drama Group announced the final production of their 90th Anniversary season, a rollicking comedy by Ken Ludwig, LEADING LADIES, directed by Chuck Kaffka.

Show times for LEADING LADIES are 7:30 pm beginning Friday, August 5, 6,11, 12, and 13; Sunday matinees at 2:00 pm on August 7 and 14.

The Drama Group has a new ticketing service, now using BookTix Ticketing and Livestreaming. All tickets are available by going to The Drama Group BookTix website dg.booktix.com, where you will be directed to set up your account with “The Drama Group-BookTix Box Office.”

Out of concern for the health and safety of our theatre audiences, members, staff, and actors, The Drama Group has adopted the following COVID-19 protocol for the remainder of the season – Audience members will be required to wear masks while in the Drama Group Studio Building and theatre.

SYNOPSIS – LEADING LADIES

In 1958 Pennsylvania, two down-and-out itinerate English Shakespearean actors try to swindle an inheritance from a family by impersonating the family’s long-lost cousins only they have pretend to be women, as well!

You must see this screwball comedy filled with bad behavior, high heels and a world of wacky fun.

CAST – LEADING LADIES

NAME

CHARACTER

HOME

Grace Pieczynski

Meg

Mokena, IL

Erik Atkinson

Duncan

St John, IN

Jim Berard

Doc

New Lenox, IL

Scott Fimoff

Leo

Tinley Park, IL

Austin Jones

Jack

Chicago Heights, IL

Samm Hilger

Audrey

Burbank, IL

Jean Berard

Florence

New Lenox, IL

Dan Blewitt

Butch

Crete, IL

 

 

 

Production Team

 

 

Chuck Kaffka

Director

Tinley Park, IL

Terri Tinder

Assistant Director

St. John, IN

Russ Hoganson

Set Design

Homewood, IL

MaryEllen Fawk

Props / Décor

Chicago Heights, IL

Jennifer Larkin

Lighting Design

New Lenox, IL

Ken Hawkley

Stage Manager

Homewood, IL

Wayne “Skipp” Poulton

Costumes

Chicago Heights, IL

Diana Principe

Costumes

Crete, IL

Dave Martin

Sound Design

Oak Forest, IL

Stacy Norris

Sound Board Tech

Homewood, IL

Regina Gadotti

Hair & Make-up

Chicago Heights, IL

Chuck Kaffka

Set Construction

Tinley Park, IL

Liz Yerkovich

Choreography

New Lenox, IL

Dayna Lee

Paint Chair

Homewood, IL

Diane Kaffka

Everything else

Tinley Park, IL

Meghan Hoyt

Social Media / Instagram

Flossmoor, IL

Diane Kaffka /
Kelly Campos

Publicity
Marketing / Publicity

Tinley Park, IL
Homewood, IL

Tina Zagone

Marketing / Publicity

Olympia Fields, IL
eNews Park Forest
eNews Park Forest

