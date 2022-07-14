Leading Ladies Debuts in August at the Drama Group

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Look for Leading Ladies at the Drama Group in August. The Drama Group announced the final production of their 90th Anniversary season, a rollicking comedy by Ken Ludwig, LEADING LADIES, directed by Chuck Kaffka.
Show times for LEADING LADIES are 7:30 pm beginning Friday, August 5, 6,11, 12, and 13; Sunday matinees at 2:00 pm on August 7 and 14.
The Drama Group has a new ticketing service, now using BookTix Ticketing and Livestreaming. All tickets are available by going to The Drama Group BookTix website dg.booktix.com, where you will be directed to set up your account with “The Drama Group-BookTix Box Office.”
Out of concern for the health and safety of our theatre audiences, members, staff, and actors, The Drama Group has adopted the following COVID-19 protocol for the remainder of the season – Audience members will be required to wear masks while in the Drama Group Studio Building and theatre.
SYNOPSIS – LEADING LADIES
In 1958 Pennsylvania, two down-and-out itinerate English Shakespearean actors try to swindle an inheritance from a family by impersonating the family’s long-lost cousins only they have pretend to be women, as well!
You must see this screwball comedy filled with bad behavior, high heels and a world of wacky fun.
CAST – LEADING LADIES
|
NAME
|
CHARACTER
|
HOME
|
Grace Pieczynski
|
Meg
|
Mokena, IL
|
Erik Atkinson
|
Duncan
|
St John, IN
|
Jim Berard
|
Doc
|
New Lenox, IL
|
Scott Fimoff
|
Leo
|
Tinley Park, IL
|
Austin Jones
|
Jack
|
Chicago Heights, IL
|
Samm Hilger
|
Audrey
|
Burbank, IL
|
Jean Berard
|
Florence
|
New Lenox, IL
|
Dan Blewitt
|
Butch
|
Crete, IL
|
|
|
|
Production Team
|
|
|
Chuck Kaffka
|
Director
|
Tinley Park, IL
|
Terri Tinder
|
Assistant Director
|
St. John, IN
|
Russ Hoganson
|
Set Design
|
Homewood, IL
|
MaryEllen Fawk
|
Props / Décor
|
Chicago Heights, IL
|
Jennifer Larkin
|
Lighting Design
|
New Lenox, IL
|
Ken Hawkley
|
Stage Manager
|
Homewood, IL
|
Wayne “Skipp” Poulton
|
Costumes
|
Chicago Heights, IL
|
Diana Principe
|
Costumes
|
Crete, IL
|
Dave Martin
|
Sound Design
|
Oak Forest, IL
|
Stacy Norris
|
Sound Board Tech
|
Homewood, IL
|
Regina Gadotti
|
Hair & Make-up
|
Chicago Heights, IL
|
Chuck Kaffka
|
Set Construction
|
Tinley Park, IL
|
Liz Yerkovich
|
Choreography
|
New Lenox, IL
|
Dayna Lee
|
Paint Chair
|
Homewood, IL
|
Diane Kaffka
|
Everything else
|
Tinley Park, IL
|
Meghan Hoyt
|
Social Media / Instagram
|
Flossmoor, IL
|
Diane Kaffka /
|
Publicity
|
Tinley Park, IL
|
Tina Zagone
|
Marketing / Publicity
|
Olympia Fields, IL