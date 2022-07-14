Leading Ladies Debuts in August at the Drama Group

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Look for Leading Ladies at the Drama Group in August. The Drama Group announced the final production of their 90th Anniversary season, a rollicking comedy by Ken Ludwig, LEADING LADIES, directed by Chuck Kaffka.

Show times for LEADING LADIES are 7:30 pm beginning Friday, August 5, 6,11, 12, and 13; Sunday matinees at 2:00 pm on August 7 and 14.

The Drama Group has a new ticketing service, now using BookTix Ticketing and Livestreaming. All tickets are available by going to The Drama Group BookTix website dg.booktix.com, where you will be directed to set up your account with “The Drama Group-BookTix Box Office.”

Out of concern for the health and safety of our theatre audiences, members, staff, and actors, The Drama Group has adopted the following COVID-19 protocol for the remainder of the season – Audience members will be required to wear masks while in the Drama Group Studio Building and theatre.

SYNOPSIS – LEADING LADIES

In 1958 Pennsylvania, two down-and-out itinerate English Shakespearean actors try to swindle an inheritance from a family by impersonating the family’s long-lost cousins only they have pretend to be women, as well!

You must see this screwball comedy filled with bad behavior, high heels and a world of wacky fun.

CAST – LEADING LADIES

NAME CHARACTER HOME Grace Pieczynski Meg Mokena, IL Erik Atkinson Duncan St John, IN Jim Berard Doc New Lenox, IL Scott Fimoff Leo Tinley Park, IL Austin Jones Jack Chicago Heights, IL Samm Hilger Audrey Burbank, IL Jean Berard Florence New Lenox, IL Dan Blewitt Butch Crete, IL Production Team Chuck Kaffka Director Tinley Park, IL Terri Tinder Assistant Director St. John, IN Russ Hoganson Set Design Homewood, IL MaryEllen Fawk Props / Décor Chicago Heights, IL Jennifer Larkin Lighting Design New Lenox, IL Ken Hawkley Stage Manager Homewood, IL Wayne “Skipp” Poulton Costumes Chicago Heights, IL Diana Principe Costumes Crete, IL Dave Martin Sound Design Oak Forest, IL Stacy Norris Sound Board Tech Homewood, IL Regina Gadotti Hair & Make-up Chicago Heights, IL Chuck Kaffka Set Construction Tinley Park, IL Liz Yerkovich Choreography New Lenox, IL Dayna Lee Paint Chair Homewood, IL Diane Kaffka Everything else Tinley Park, IL Meghan Hoyt Social Media / Instagram Flossmoor, IL Diane Kaffka /

Kelly Campos Publicity

Marketing / Publicity Tinley Park, IL

Homewood, IL Tina Zagone Marketing / Publicity Olympia Fields, IL