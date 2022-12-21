League of Women Voters – Park Forest Area Announces 2023 Calendar

League of Women Voters – Park Forest Area

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The League of Women Voters of the Park Forest Area, a nonpartisan political organization encouraging informed and active participation in government, has announced its 2023 calendar of events and general meetings.

The League’s general meetings, which are open to the public, focus on timely topics of local, state, and national issues. The League studies local issues, after which it takes positions based on the findings of the studies. Over the years, the LWVPFA has taken positions on such critical local issues as non-partisanship in local elections, fair housing, and regional cooperation.

The line-up of meeting and topics is as follows:

January 5, 2023: Annual Social at the Tall Grass Art Gallery

February 8, 2023: Update on Economic Development in the Southland

March 8, 2023: Women in Politics in the South Suburbs

April 12, 2023: School Safety

May 10, 2023: Expansion of Franciscan Health and Its Impact on Healthcare Delivery in the Southland

June 2023: LWVPFA Annual Meeting (Exact date and time TBA)

Except for the January Annual Social, all general meetings will convene at 7:00 p.m. at the Park Forest Village Hall, 350 Victory Drive.

Meetings are being offered in a hybrid format, which allows attendees to participate in person or via Zoom. For those individuals who select the virtual option, the Zoom link will be published in the days immediately before the meeting.

Since the League of Women Voters of the Park Forest Area was chartered in 1949 as a non-partisan political organization, it has played a significant role in grassroots efforts to engage, educate and advocate for the citizens of the south suburbs.

Through its voter registration initiatives, the League encourages citizens to participate fully in government by utilizing the power of the vote. It educates citizens by sponsoring candidate forums, which provide opportunities for participants to learn more about the candidates before entering the voting booth while candidates learn more about constituent concerns.

Now in its 73rd year, the League of Women Voters of the Park Forest Area remains committed to its mission and is seeking members who are interested in joining. For information on League membership, please visit the League website at www.lwvpfa.org.

This article was submitted by the League of Women Voters – Park Forest Area.