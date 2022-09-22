LIHEAP: Illinois Utility Assistance Program Now Accepting Applications

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Governor Pritzker recently announced the opening of the state of Illinois’ Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). Families can now apply by:

Visiting helpillinoisfamilies.com Contacting their local agency Calling 1-833-711-0374 for assistance in 30 languages

LIHEAP provides one-time payments directly to energy providers on behalf of recipients. All families who meet the qualifications and provide proper documentation will receive support until funding is exhausted. Families who earn up to two-times the federal poverty level are eligible to receive support through LIHEAP.



Note that SSHC is not an agency to contact for LIHEAP Application. Below are agencies to contact for Cook County, Will County, and Kankakee County in Illinois:



COOK COUNTY

Community and Economic Development Association of Cook County, Inc. (CEDA)

(800) 571-2332

https://www.cedaorg.net/



WILL COUNTY

Will County Center for Community Concerns

(815) 722-0722

https://www.wcccc.net



KANKAKEE COUNTY

Kankakee County Community Services, Inc.

(815) 933-7883

https://www.kccsi-cap.org

How To Apply

Please visit helpillinoisfamilies.com to fill out and submit an online Request for Services form. After your Request for Services form has been submitted, await an email or phone call from your local agency to review and confirm your eligibility and to determine the amount of your LIHEAP benefit. If you need assistance with completing and submitting your Request for Services form, contact the call center at 1-833-711-0374 for live support.

You can also apply through your local agency directly. Please refer to the “Where to Apply” to locate the appropriate local agency for your county.

To obtain the status of an application you can use the web link https://liheap2020.ilenergyassistance.com/customerinquiry/

or call the Help Illinois Families Call Center at 1-833-711-0374.

When:

The LIHEAP application period is September 1, 2022 to May 31, 2023, or until funding is exhausted.

FAQs for more information

Income Eligibility:

If your household’s combined income for the 30 days prior to application (gross income, before taxes are deducted) is at or below 200% of the federal poverty level*, as shown in the chart below, you may be eligible to receive assistance. If you rent, and your heat and/or electric is included in the rent, your rent must be greater than 30% of your income in order to be eligible to receive assistance.

2022 Federal Poverty Guidelines for 200% of Poverty for 2023 Program Year

Family Size 30 Day Income Annual Income 1 $2,265 $27,180 2 $3,052 $36,620 3 $3,838 $46,060 4 $4,625 $55,500 5 $5,412 $64,940 6 $6,198 $74,380 7 $6,985 $83,820 8 $7,324 $87,892

*Program Year 2023 Income Guidelines are based on Federal Poverty Guidelines and State Median Income. The state reserves the right to adjust these levels based on the availability of federal appropriations.

Documentation to Prove Eligibility:

What documentation do I need to prove eligibility? For each household member, please have the following documents ready for your local agency to verify your eligibility:

Proof of past 30-day income through paystub, check or copy of check showing fixed income amount (e.g. SSA, VA, DHS benefits), or other proof of documentation for any income source,

Copy of most recent heat and electric bills issued within the last 30 days (if energy directly paid for).

Social security card or ITIN for residents who have them. Residents without ITIN or SSN can still apply and your Local Administering Agency will advise accordingly).

A copy of rental agreement (if renting) showing that utilities are included, the monthly rental amount and landlord contact information.

Proof the household received TANF or other benefits, such as Medical Eligibility or SNAP, if receiving assistance from the Illinois Department of Human Services.

This information is directly from the State of Illinois.