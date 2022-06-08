Main Street Nights Opening Event and Resident Appreciation Night Postponed

Source: freedomhall.org

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Due to the threat of inclement weather, the Village of Park Forest has announced that it will delay both the Main Street Nights musical performances as well as the Resident Appreciation event originally scheduled for Wednesday, June 8. The rescheduled date for Resident Appreciation is Wednesday, July 6, with the Park Forest village staff and elected officials cooking and serving food at 6 p.m. Music begins at 6:30 p.m.

The first Main Street Nights will occur on Wednesday, June 15, when Mr. Taps is scheduled to appear at 6:30 p.m. and Cadillac Groove at 7:30 p.m.

According to Chuck Sabey, Cultural Arts Supervisor at Freedom Hall, each week also features an attraction from Four Seasons Amusements ranging from ziplines, bungee jumping, rock climbing, and super slides. Adults and children are welcome to participate in these free fun activities.

