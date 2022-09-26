Marian Catholic High School Hosts Open Houses, 8th Grade Shadow Day

Open Houses are Tuesday, Oct. 4 & Sunday, Nov. 6

8th Grade Super Shadow Day is Monday, Oct. 10

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Marian Catholic High School is hosting two open houses and a shadow day in the coming weeks. The first open house is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 4 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.; the second will be held on Sunday, Nov. 6 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. These open houses provide potential students and their families with an opportunity to meet the principal, teachers and other school leaders; tour Marian Catholic’s state-of-the-art campus; and receive information about financial aid and enrollment for the 2023-2024 school year.

Additionally, students currently enrolled in 8th Grade can learn first-hand what a day in the life of a Marian Catholic High School student is all about by attending our 8th Grade Super Shadow Day on Monday, Oct. 10. On this day, each 8th Grader will shadow a current Marian Catholic student for the full day.

For more information about these events, the Catholic High School Entrance Exam on Saturday, Dec. 3, and enrolling at Marian Catholic High School, visit the admissions website at www.marianchs.com/admissions. send an email to our admission team at [email protected] or call the school at 708-755-7565.

This news was provided by Marian Catholic High School.