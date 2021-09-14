Marian Catholic Women’s Volleyball Beats Andrew

The 2021 Fall Varsity Volleyball Spartans. (Photo: MCHS)

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Marian Catholic women’s volleyball beat Andrew on Andrew’s home court Monday. The Spartan women outscored the Thunderbolts 25-20 in the first set and outlasted the T-bolts 29-27 in the second.

The team improved to 5-4 overall.

Senior Sara Johnson led the Spartans with 13 kill shots. Erica Sledge, also a senior, led the team with 19 assists, while junior Milana Popovic earned 15 good passes.

Coach Rich Panitch told eNews Park Forest, “We were winning the second set 24-16, but Andrew scored 9 straight points to take a 25-24 lead. I was alarmed that we gave up the lead but proud of the team for finding a way to pull it out!”

The team next takes on Joliet Catholic on Tuesday, September 14, at JCA.

Coach Panitch sent these results to eNews Park Forest. We encourage other area schools, especially Park Forest and Rich Township, to send result and stat sheets to [email protected]