Marian Catholic Women’s Volleyball Takes Third in Division

The 2021 Fall Varsity Volleyball Spartans. (Photo: MCHS)

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Marian Catholic’s varsity volleyball team played in the thirty-two team Plainfield North High School tournament this past weekend. The team took third place in the Silver Division and 11th place out of the thirty-two team field.

The women Spartans toppled Lockport on Saturday, 25-20, 12-25, 25-18, to complete a 3-2 tournament effort and capture third place in the Silver Division bracket of the Plainfield North Invitational. The Spartans (4-2) also notched tournament victories over Normal University High and Minooka.

The tournament included victories over Normal University High School, Minooka High School, and Lockport High School, along with two very close losses to Sandburg High School and Plainfield North High School.

Players of Note

Sara Johnson had 57 kills.

Erica Sledge had 82 assists.

Nyah Moustakas contributed 18 blocks.

Kennedy Jackson had 12 blocks.

Mila Popovic had 22 digs.

The fall roster includes:

No Name Ht Yr Pos 1 Ana Tumacder 5-7 Sr OH 2 Nyah Moustakas 6-0 Sr MH 3 Milana Popovic 5-8 Jr L 4 Mia Dabrowski 5-4 Sr DS 5 Sara Johnson 5-9 Sr OH 6 Marissa Caballero 5-5 Jr S 7 Chelsea Small 6-0 Jr MH 8 Margaret Polewaczyk 5-8 Sr RH 9 Erica Sledge 5-8 Sr S 10 Kyia Taylor 5-10 Jr RH 11 Alexiana Jackson 5-9 Sr OH 12 Kennedy Jackson 5-9 Jr MH 13 Ana Palmer 5-7 Sr S 14 Evelyn Puntillo 6-0 Sr MH 15 Angelina Moore 6-0 So RH 16 Cassandra Cross 5-8 Jr S 17 Kauri Thompson 5-7 Jr DS 18 Leah Readus 5-5 Jr DS 20 Makayla Moody 5-9 Jr MH