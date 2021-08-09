Life and Death: COVID-19 Statistics Show Local Vaccination Rates Abysmal

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- A little over a month since our last tally, COVID-19 statistics show a marked increase in the number of Coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) cases in the region without a commensurate increase in the number of deaths. Park Foresters lag behind residents of other towns, however, in the percentage of residents who have complete vaccinations. While slightly over half of our residents have received one vaccination against the deadly virus, only about 40% have completed the course of COVID-19 vaccinations, two doses for Phizer and Moderna or one dose for Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Of the 120 communities Cook County tracks for percentage of all vaccinations received, Park Forest sits at 88. Of the communities we track, Country Club Hills (90), Steger (98), Lansing (100), Hazel Crest (101), Richton Park (103), Chicago Heights (105), East Hazel Crest (106), South Chicago Heights (107), Marhkam (111), Harvey (113), Sauk Village (114), Ford Heights (117), and University Park (119) rate lower.
Looking at all COVID-19 statistics, municipalities to the north are turning out in larger numbers for vaccinations. The vaccination rate for South Suburban towns, in general, is very low. A table of vaccination rates follows. At the end of this article is an interactive graph showing the vaccination percentages for all towns Cook County tracks.
|Municipality
|Percent w/ 1 Vaccination
|Percent w/ Complete Vaccinations
|Calumet City
|40.3%
|31.1%
|Chicago Heights
|44.5%
|33.9%
|Country Club Hills
|49.0%
|39.4%
|Crestwood
|55.6%
|45.8%
|Dolton
|40.0%
|31.5%
|East Hazel Crest
|39.1%
|32.6%
|Flossmoor
|70.9%
|58.7%
|Ford Heights
|21.1%
|15.6%
|Glenwood
|51.0%
|41.0%
|Harvey
|35.0%
|25.5%
|Hazel Crest
|45.5%
|36.1%
|Homewood
|65.2%
|54.1%
|Lansing
|46.5%
|36.5%
|Lynwood
|47.3%
|38.2%
|Markham
|39.4%
|29.2%
|Matteson
|60.4%
|49.0%
|Oak Forest
|56.5%
|46.3%
|Olympia Fields
|67.2%
|56.0%
|Orland Park
|72.4%
|61.4%
|Park Forest
|50.7%
|39.9%
|Richton Park
|45.2%
|35.2%
|Sauk Village
|31.7%
|23.8%
|South Chicago Heights
|43.7%
|32.5%
|South Holland
|51.6%
|41.7%
|Steger
|45.7%
|36.8%
|Tinley Park
|67.7%
|57.1%
|University Park
|19.4%
|11.7%
Vaccinations are effective against all variants of the Coronavirus, this according to the CDC, the White House, the World Health Organization, Moderna, and Pfizer-BioNTech. An independent report out of Boston says, “In clinical trials, Moderna’s vaccine reported 94.1% effectiveness at preventing COVID-19 in people who received both doses. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was said to be 95% effective.”
Currently, the 7-day positivity rate in Illinois is 4.6%, up from 0.9% when we surveyed a month ago, according to current COVID-19 statistics. The positivity rate in Cook County is lower than the state average at 3.42% (Substantial Transmission), while the positivity rate for Will County is 5.41% (High Transmission). These rates spiked from a month ago when Will County was at 1% and Cook County was at 0.7%.
Our report on current beds available at regional hospitals is now in a separate article.
As of this date, 2,320 people in Park Forest have tested positive for COVID-19. The number of deceased remains unchanged at 35. (Note: Our benchmark will start again from this point forward as we will no longer track numbers for Cicero which has a much larger population than any other community we track.)
South Chicago Heights still has no recorded deaths from the virus according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office. Cook County overall has seen 11,021 people die from coronavirus so far, with the virus claiming 5,383 in Chicago alone.
The combined number of deaths for the towns we now track stands at 971 as of this writing.
Will County has had 78,643 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,043 deaths. Deaths in Illinois currently stand at 23,451.
COVID-19 Statistics at Ludeman Center
According to the state of Illinois, as of August 6, 2021, Ludeman Center in Park Forest has 284 residents who tested positive for COVID-19. Of these, 277 have recovered. These numbers are unchanged from a month ago. A total of 252 staff members at Ludeman have tested positive. Of these, 246 recovered and returned to work. Those numbers did rise from last month’s tally.
Ludeman Center currently employs 919 people and has 328 residents according to the latest figures supplied by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Total Number of Cases of COVID-19 by Town
These hierarchy bubbles show cases, deaths, and cases and deaths per 100,000 population for all communities we track.
The latest number of SARS-CoV-2 cases for the communities we track follow:
|Municipality
|COVID-19 Cases
|Most Recent Population Figures
|Rate per 100,000 Population*
|Beecher
|887
|7,860
|11,284.99
|Calumet City
|4,091
|36,698
|11,147.75
|Chicago Heights
|4,022
|30,276
|13,284.45
|Country Club Hills
|1,791
|16,541
|10,827.64
|Crestwood
|1,258
|10,950
|11,488.58
|Crete
|1,602
|15,787
|10,147.59
|Dolton
|2,394
|22,462
|10,658.00
|East Hazel Crest
|117
|1,543
|7,582.63
|Flossmoor
|858
|9,577
|8,958.96
|Ford Heights
|168
|2,763
|6,080.35
|Frankfort
|3,649
|19,178
|19,027.01
|Glenwood
|987
|8,973
|10,999.67
|Harvey
|2,616
|25,282
|10,347.28
|Hazel Crest
|1,463
|14,100
|10,375.89
|Homewood
|1,818
|20,273
|8,967.59
|Lansing
|3,605
|28,745
|12,541.31
|Lynwood
|971
|9,007
|10,780.50
|Markham
|1,266
|12,341
|10,258.49
|Matteson
|2,218
|20,918
|10,603.31
|Monee
|828
|10,250
|8,078.05
|Oak Forest
|3,170
|26,996
|11,742.48
|Olympia Fields
|382
|5,055
|7,556.87
|Orland Park
|6,726
|56,582
|11,887.17
|Park Forest
|2,320
|22,218
|10,441.98
|Richton Park
|1,350
|13,979
|9,657.34
|Sauk Village
|883
|10,506
|8,404.72
|South Chicago Heights
|370
|4,139
|8,939.36
|South Holland
|2,686
|22,560
|11,906.03
|Steger
|934
|9,621
|9,707.93
|Tinley Park
|5,436
|49,235
|11,040.93
|University Park
|645
|6,958
|9,269.91
|Combined
|60,624
|543,513
|11154.10
Total Deceased from COVID-19 by Town
|Municipality
|Total Deceased
|Most Recent Population Figures
|
Rate per 100,000 Population*
|Beecher
|16
|7,779
|205.68
|Calumet City
|29
|37,042
|78.29
|Chicago Heights
|72
|30,276
|237.81
|Country Club Hills
|59
|16,541
|356.69
|Crestwood
|46
|10,950
|420.09
|Crete
|15
|8,117
|184.80
|Dolton
|39
|23,153
|168.44
|East Hazel Crest
|3
|1,543
|194.43
|Flossmoor
|16
|9,464
|169.06
|Ford Heights
|2
|2,763
|72.39
|Frankfort
|11
|19,178
|57.36
|Glenwood
|16
|8,969
|178.39
|Harvey
|71
|25,282
|280.83
|Hazel Crest
|50
|14,100
|354.61
|Homewood
|54
|19,323
|279.46
|Lansing
|20
|28,331
|70.59
|Lynwood
|6
|9,007
|66.61
|Markham
|30
|12,508
|239.85
|Matteson
|53
|19,009
|278.82
|Monee
|11
|9,400
|117.02
|Oak Forest
|35
|27,962
|125.17
|Olympia Fields
|13
|4,988
|260.63
|Orland Park
|105
|56,582
|185.57
|Park Forest
|35
|21,429
|163.33
|Richton Park
|31
|13,646
|227.17
|Sauk Village
|6
|10,506
|57.11
|South Chicago Heights
|0
|4,139
|0.00
|South Holland
|64
|22,030
|290.51
|Steger
|7
|9,331
|75.02
|Tinley Park
|61
|49,235
|123.90
|University Park
|11
|6,958
|158.09
|Combined
|971
|531,762
|182.60
|
*Numbers per 100,000 based on most recent population from US Census.gov or derived via formulat using rate per 100,000 population and COVID-19 cases as reported by Cook County.
Do the current batch of approved vaccines protect us from the Delta variant? What is the level of protection? If you can still get infected even after being fully vaccinated, then why should we vaccinate? WHO’s Chief Scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan explains in Science in 5. We offer video and audio of the presentation.
State of Illinois COVID-19 Statistics: Most Recent Update
Public Health Officials Announce 16,742 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease Over the Past Week
More than 75% of Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine dose and more than 59% are fully vaccinated
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 16,742 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 64 additional deaths since reporting last Friday, July 30, 2021. More than 75% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 59% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,436,353 cases, including 23,503 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Since reporting on Friday, July 30, 2021, laboratories have reported 365,210 specimens for a total of 27,188,772. As of last night, 1,200 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 246 patients were in the ICU and 121 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. Hospitalizations with COVID-19 are up 33% from what was reported last week, those in the ICU with COVID-19 are up 47%, and patients on ventilators almost double in just one week at 95%.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 30-August 5, 2021 is 4.6%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from July 30-August 5, 2021 is 5.2%. However, as of August 3, 2021, regional 7-day test positivity averages range from 3.1% to 10.4%. http://www.dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics.
A total of 13,388,013 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 25,244 doses. Since reporting on Friday, July 30, 2021, 176,709 doses were reported administered in Illinois.
*All data are provisional and will change. Additional information and COVID-19 data can be found at http://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19.