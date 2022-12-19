MJG Movement Presents Its Christmas Around the World Giveaway

MJG Movement Christmas Around the World flyer. (Image Joy Communications)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The MJG Movement, in partnership with Park Forest School District 163, will hold its Christmas Around the World Giveaway on Tuesday, December 20 from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at 10 Hemlock Street in Park Forest, Illinois. The giveaway event will provide toys, coats, baby items and more.

Sponsors for the MJG Movement Christmas Around the World Giveaway include Walmart, Amazon, Toys for Tots, Credit Union 1, Chamber 57, Victory Christian International Church, and many more. To donate toys, coats, and monetary gifts, please contact MJG Movement founder Elizabeth Gerald on 708-378-3243, or at [email protected].

Elizabeth Gerald is the founder and CEO of the MJG Movement (Photo Joy Communications)

The MJG Movement was founded by Elizabeth Gerald to honor her daughter Marcie Jones Gerald, who was the victim of a brutal sexual assault. Ms. Gerald says the event is being held to uphold the organization’s mission to, “Be the Voice, Be the Reason, Be the Light.” The organization works with individuals and families dealing with suicide, mental illness, sexual assault, domestic violence, and bullying.

Elizabeth Gerald’s daughter Marcie was a 14-year-old honor roll student at Homewood-Flossmoor High School with dreams of going to Harvard University when she was brutally raped and attacked by a convicted rapist who had recently been released from prison. Marcie suffered from post-traumatic stress and depression, compounded by going through the trial. She took her own life at the age of 15.

Gerald then founded the MJG Movement to advocate for and help sexual assault victims, domestic violence victims, and help with suicide prevention and mental illness. They offer counseling, doctor referrals, assistance with finding housing, securing orders of protection, and being an advocate in court when needed. She provides motivational speaking and educational workshops to mentor and empower victims and their families.

In September 2022, Gerald was presented the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award for her work as the founder and CEO of the MJG Movement. In December 2021, Gerald spoke before Congress to help get Marcie’s Law passed. This bill would prolong a rapist’s time in jail by upgrading the charges of the convicted perpetrator to murder/manslaughter if the victim commits suicide because of the sexual assault and/or rape.

This article was prepared and submitted by Joy Communication on behalf of the MJG Movement.